Tiny Dog Rescued, Sparks RSPCA Inquiry After Near-Death Experience

In Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom, a tiny dog was discovered abandoned in a distressed state. An individual rescued the dog near a hedge on January 24, took her to safety, and called the RSPCA. She is currently under the organization’s care.

10-year-old dog abandoned and left to die

The small dog was found with a severely matted coat with fecal contamination and in near-death condition, as per Wales Online. A passer-by noticed the 10-year-old elderly dog near a hedge in the Coytrahen area in Bridgend. The rescuer alerted the RSPCA immediately, who have launched an investigation regarding the matter.

Additionally, the canine is believed to be a Shih Tzu mix and has been affectionately named Patsy Pancake. Patsy’s survival hung in the balance, described as “touch and go.” However, she has since received the necessary care and is currently under the care of an RSPCA foster caregiver.

RSPCA investigation has begun

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, in collaboration with deputy chief inspector (DCI) Gemma Cooper, is working on this investigation. According to Hogben, the dog’s discovery was in an area notorious for fly-tipping.

Hogben further expressed gratitude towards the individual who rescued Patsy, noting their understandable distress upon witnessing her condition. He mentioned that the person even took the initiative to trim the hair around Patsy’s eyes to allow her to see better. Moreover, he acknowledged that the tiny dog had endured a challenging few weeks.

In his words, “As soon as she came into RSPCA care, she started to receive the much-needed vet care … She was firstly clipped to remove her heavily matted coat, which was contaminated with feces.” Continuing, he explained, “Worryingly, she did take a turn for the worst and became poorly with sepsis. However, she is now recovering well. She is now with a foster carer and has settled in well to her new environment.”

Finally, Hogbeth urged for information regarding the incident. He said, “If anyone can help us with our inquiries and has first-hand information about this dog and who her owner was, please do get in touch by calling 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01213820.”

