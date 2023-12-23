This Tiny Detail Transforms an Arch into a Stunning DIY Headboard
A bedroom that can help you fall asleep in minutes is doing its job, but it’s not always easy to achieve that. Diana Yen (@diana_yen_) knows this well — she recently transformed a kids’ bedroom into a nighttime oasis in her Ojai, California, home. “My goal was to make it a minimal space where I can rest well,” she says.
Yen says the original space was “pretty basic.” It had a twin bed, desk, and a closet with no doors. “The only interesting thing was that it had an arch molding that looked like it could have been an altar at some point,” she says. Yen set her sights on making the arch the focal point of the bedroom by turning it into a headboard.