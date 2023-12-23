This Tiny Detail Transforms an Arch into a Stunning DIY Headboard

This primary bedroom has come a long way from its days as a kid’s room with a twin bed and desk. Credit: Diana Yen

This primary bedroom has come a long way from its days as a kid’s room with a twin bed and desk. Credit: Diana Yen Credit: Diana Yen

The homeowner used a limewash technique on every wall in the room to make it “cozy and earthy,” making the built-in arch stand out even more. Credit: Diana Yen Credit: Diana Yen

A small porcelain Italian altar hangs in the middle of the arch to complete the DIY headboard. Credit: Diana Yen Credit: Diana Yen

DIY closet doors get a personal touch with handmade squiggle designs made with flexible molding.

Credit: Diana Yen Credit: Diana Yen

A bedroom that can help you fall asleep in minutes is doing its job, but it’s not always easy to achieve that. Diana Yen (@diana_yen_) knows this well — she recently transformed a kids’ bedroom into a nighttime oasis in her Ojai, California, home. “My goal was to make it a minimal space where I can rest well,” she says.

Yen says the original space was “pretty basic.” It had a twin bed, desk, and a closet with no doors. “The only interesting thing was that it had an arch molding that looked like it could have been an altar at some point,” she says. Yen set her sights on making the arch the focal point of the bedroom by turning it into a headboard.