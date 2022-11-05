Tineco vacs are going viral on TikTok — save up to $155 at Amazon, today only

Now's the time to grab a Tineco. (Photo: Amazon)

You might not have heard of Tineco vacuums...but now that you have, your cleaning routine will be changed forever. They’re similar to those Dysons we all know and love, but cost a whole lot less. And right now at Amazon, you can grab the Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner for $258 (down from $370) and the Tineco S11 Cordless Vacuum for $245 (was $400).

These machines are huge on TikTok. There are countless videos praising how well Tinecos vacuum and mop, how quickly they clean up messes, and just how much of a joy they are to use.

It's true. Tineco vacs are so lightweight, you won’t throw your back out trying to clean the family room rug. The long wand reaches up to grab dust bunnies from high corners and ceiling fans. And then they convert to a handheld in seconds. Brilliant.

The vacs come with two brushes: a multitasker for making light work of embedded debris in carpet fibers and a soft-roller for picking up fine dust from hard floors without damaging the finish. The motors are beasts, offering up to 450 watts of sucking power in max mode.

What are you waiting for? Grab one before they go out of stock (as viral TikTok hits are prone to doing).

This wet-dry vac has a sensor that detects messes, automatically adjusting suction and water flow.

"This is a must-have for anyone with hardwood or vinyl flooring," one five star reviewer shared. "It's a game changer for us because we no longer have to compromise between time and cleanliness. The battery lasts long enough for us to do the major problem areas (kitchen, dining room, living room) on a single charge. Even when the floor looks 'clean' to the naked eye, the Tineco's dirty water tank tells a different story and you will be cleaning grime you had no idea existed..."

"I am thrilled with this vacuum," notes one well-researched reviewer. "We almost bought a Dyson but after seeing the Tineco Pure One S11 was rated higher on Consumer Reports (actually the highest rated stick vacuum) we decided to give this a try. We actually purchased the new Bissell Crosswave MAX to do both sweeping and mopping at once and returned it because it honestly was not worth the money and did not get the floors that clean. Easy to put together. Easy to use, moves around like a dream."

The reviewer even checked back in months later to happily add: "Still works like a dream and the ability to clean the filters is great. Still has great battery life and suction. No complaints!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:

Auto

AVAPOW Car Jump Starter $90 $160 Save $70 Amazon

Stalwart Electric Car Travel Blanket $24 $33 Save $9 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $17 $29 Save $12 Amazon

Vacuums

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $130 $260 Save $130 Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 Amazon

MAMNV Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $210 Amazon

Kitchen

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $30 Save $10 Amazon

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo $219 $350 Save $131 Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat $33 $43 Save $10 Amazon

Bedding and home

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $37 $46 Save $9 Amazon

Hoperay Bed Neck Pillow $31 $63 Save $32 Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Bamboo Sheets Set $34 $62 Save $28 Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets $32 $62 Save $30 Amazon

Seasonal

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon

ReLeaf Leaf Scoops $31 $44 Save $13 Amazon

JJ Jujin Mini Portable Charcoal Grill $73 $100 Save $27 Amazon