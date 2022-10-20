Amazon shoppers rave about these 'comfortable' wear-anywhere tops — save up to 55% til midnight

Dress 'em up or down — these on-sale tops go everywhere. (Photo: Amazon)

Finding great tops you can wear at home and to work can be tricky. Some are too dressy; others are just not comfortable. But Amazon offers up cute tops from the brand Timeson that shoppers swear manage to be just right. And, just for today, they're up to 55% off. Stock up on these options to give your wardrobe a refresh.

Amazon Timeson Black Blouse $21 $39 Save $18 This slouchy blouse works great layered over jeans or tucked into trousers. A V-neck design and pointed collar makes it look just put-together enough for work. $21 at Amazon

"Lightweight and comfortable," said a five-star reviewer. "Works well for either dressing up or as casual with a pair of jeans."

Amazon Timeson Women Blouse Short Sleeve $24 $39 Save $15 This chiffon blouse comes in a huge range of colors to give you options. It also features a cool A-line design you can tuck into your bottoms or leave hanging. The flowy fit is incredibly comfortable. $24 at Amazon

One fan calls this shirt a "nice wardrobe addition," adding, "this is a pretty shirt that looks cute with dressy jeans and boots or with dress pants for work. It’s not so tight as to show 'lumps and bumps,' but not to loose where it looks frumpy."

Amazon Timeson Long Sleeve Banded Top $18 $40 Save $22 This flowy top is made from a nylon-spandex blend for a breezy feel. It also features bands at the waist and arms to keep the fit from being too loose, and looks perfect with jeans and slacks. $18 at Amazon

"This shirt is so comfortable and can be dressed up for a professional look," said a satisfied shopper. "It is soft, loose, and very stretchy! It fits in all the right places and is great for bigger busts. The shirt is lightweight. The sleeves are sheer but the rest of the shirt is not."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication

