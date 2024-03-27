A timeline of the lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

A federal investigation involving Sean "Diddy" Combs has been opened after a series of lawsuits since November related to a host of allegations, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

It's the latest legal entanglement involving the rap mogul, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment, sex trafficking, rape and physical abuse in a series of civil lawsuits by a former romantic partner, a producer and others. (The suit brought by his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, was settled.)

In a statement released in December 2023, Combs called the allegations "sickening" and said he "did not do any of the awful things being alleged."

On March 25, the same day a source confirmed Combs is under investigation, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at homes of his in Los Angeles and Miami, four law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Also, three women and a man spoke with federal officials in New York City about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, the source said.

Firearms were found at the properties in both cities during the searches, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. It was not immediately clear what type of firearms were found or who owned them.

An attorney for Combs told NBC News on March 26 that he cooperated with authorities and that the execution of the search warrants was "a gross overuse of military-level force."

“This unprecedented ambush, paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence, leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Aaron Dyer, Combs’ attorney, said in a statement.

Dyer also noted that neither Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested.

"Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name," Dyer said.

The music executive and father of seven, 54, has faced scrutiny since his former longtime girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, accused him in a lawsuit in November 2023 of raping and physically abusing her.

A settlement between the singer and Combs was announced a day after the lawsuit was filed. Ben Brafman, a lawyer for Combs, said in a statement that the decision to settle "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Here is a timeline of the legal drama surrounding Combs.

Nov. 16, 2023: Cassie files a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape, then settles a day later.

Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer known as Cassie, filed a lawsuit in New York City accusing Combs of rape and abuse during their 10-plus years as a couple.

Ventura, 37, “was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit also alleged that Combs encouraged Ventura to use drugs and drink excessive amounts of alcohol in addition to forcing her to get illegal prescription medications for him.

Combs "vehemently" denied the "offensive and outrageous allegations,” his lawyer Ben Brafman said in a statement at the time.

A day after the lawsuit was filed, the two parties announced a settlement had been reached.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

"I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said in a statement.

Brafman said the decision to settle was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

“Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Brafman said. “He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Nov. 23, 2023: A woman files a lawsuit alleging Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991.

Following the resolution of the lawsuit involving Cassie, a second woman filed a lawsuit against the rap mogul.

Joie Dickerson-Neal alleged in court documents in New York Supreme Court that Combs sexually assaulted her when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.

A spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations at the time.

The complaint alleges Combs “intentionally drugged” Dickerson-Neal and then took her to a place he was staying and sexually assaulted her, according to the court filing.

Dickerson-Neal also alleged in the court filing that she was the victim of “revenge porn" because Combs recorded the alleged sexual assault. She said a member of the popular '90s R&B group Jodeci named DeVanté Swing told her he and other people viewed a “sex tape” of her.

NBC News reached out to a representative for Swing but did not hear back.

Dickerson-Neal said in court documents that Cassie's lawsuit prompted her to "face his assault again" and file her own lawsuit. Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit is still ongoing.

Nov. 24, 2023: A third woman files a lawsuit alleging Combs sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s.

A woman identified in the complaint as Liza Gardner alleged that Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall assaulted her and a friend at Hall’s apartment in 1990 or 1991.

Gardner's lawsuit was filed one day before the expiration of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult sexual assault survivors one year to sue regardless of when the original statute of limitations expired. An amended suit was filed on March 12, 2024.

The complaint alleges that Gardner, who was 16 at the time, was offered drinks and "coerced into having sex with Combs" at Hall's apartment.

"The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him," a spokesperson for Combs told NBC News at the time. Hall did not respond to NBC News' request for comment. Gardner's lawsuit is ongoing.

Dec. 6, 2023: A fourth woman accuses Combs of sexual assault in a lawsuit.

A fourth woman, identified in a lawsuit only as Jane Doe, accused Combs of sex trafficking and gang rape in 2003, when she was 17 and he was 34.

The woman alleged in a filing in New York that the assault occurred in 2003, saying in the filing that she was gang raped and sex trafficked by Combs and Harve Pierre, a former longtime president of Combs' Bad Boy record label, as well as an unnamed individual.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” the woman's attorney said in a statement.

A judge recently ruled that in order for this case to move forward, the plaintiff must reveal her identity.

“The Court recognizes that public disclosure of Doe’s identity could have a significant impact on her, particularly given the graphic and disturbing allegations in this case,” Jessica G. L. Clarke, a U.S. District Judge, wrote in her ruling on Feb. 29.

“While the Court does not take Plaintiff’s concerns lightly, the Court cannot rely on generalized, uncorroborated claims that disclosure would harm Plaintiff to justify her anonymity.”

Douglas Wigdor, the attorney for Doe and Ventura gave NBC News a statement on March 26 following the federal raid on Combs’ properties.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” Wigdor said.

Dec. 6, 2023: Combs issues a statement about the lawsuits, saying 'enough is enough'

On the same day the fourth lawsuit was filed, Combs put out a statement on Instagram refuting all the allegations.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In a separate response at the time, Pierre said he never participated in any sexual assault of Doe nor did he ever witness anyone else sexually assaulting her.

Feb. 27, 2024: A producer on Combs' latest album accuses him of sexual harassment and assault

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court in New York last month that Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year while he worked on Combs' 2023 release “The Love Album: Off the Grid."

Jones, who is seeking $30 million in damages, alleged that the music executive ordered him to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcome sex acts with them and others. He also said in the court filing that Combs gave laced alcoholic beverages to people who attended parties at his homes.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," an attorney for Combs said in a statement in February.

An amended federal complaint filed by Jones on March 25, 2024, also accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexually harassing and assaulting him. The amended filing alleges that Gooding groped Jones while on Combs’ yacht.

An attorney and representatives for Gooding did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the amended complaint was filed.

The case continues to move forward. In a statement on March 26, Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney for Gardner and Jones, told NBC News that while they “appreciate” the federal government’s raids on Combs, “today’s events are not going to prevent nor delay my clients pending and forthcoming actions for justice and resolution from the Combs RICO Enterprise.”

March 25, 2024: Federal agents search two of Combs' properties in LA and Miami

Properties owned by Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were searched by Homeland Security Investigations agents executing warrants out of the Southern District of New York, four law enforcement sources told NBC News.

HSI confirmed in a statement that it “executed law enforcement actions” in New York, Los Angeles and Miami as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officials also seized phones from Combs in Miami before he left for a trip to the Bahamas, three law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News. It is not clear if Combs made the trip as planned.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on March 25.

Combs is a subject of a federal investigation, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. Four people have been interviewed and three others are scheduled to speak with federal officials in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, the source told NBC News.

March 26, 2024: Firearms found during searches at Combs' properties, sources say.

Federal agents found firearms during the searches of properties owned by Combs in Los Angeles and Miami, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News on March 26.

It was not immediately clear who owned the firearms.

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs, said in a statement the music executive cooperated with authorities during the search at his property in Miami. Authorities there also seized Combs' phones before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas.

Dyer also said that Combs has not been charged with any crimes and called the searches of his properties an "excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities."

