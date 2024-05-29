Timed entry? Park fees? Here's everything you'll need to go camping in Colorado this summer

Going camping for the first time or in a new place can be daunting — different parks have specific requirements for passes and reservations.

In Colorado, some common types of land to go camping at include national parks (four), state parks (40+), national forests and Bureau of Land Management land.

Designated vs. dispersed

While there are different types of camping, the sites themselves can be split into designated or dispersed categories.

Designated camping happens on established campgrounds and can include amenities like electric hookups, restrooms, showers and picnic tables.

On the other hand, dispersed camping offers a more primitive experience outside of developed sites — which might take additional planning.

"Dispersed camping means no services; such as trash removal, and little or no facilities; such as tables and fire pits, are provided. Some popular dispersed camping areas may have toilets," according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Either option you choose, be sure to check road conditions, restrictions on fires and other things, and to follow Leave No Trace principles.

Here, we've compiled examples of the process for each land type with both campsite options to help you navigate your next trip.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Management: National Park Service

Type: Designated

Address: 1000 U.S. Highway 36, Estes Park, CO 80517 (campsite locations will vary)

Find more information on the Rocky Mountain National Park website

How to camp here:

The summer camping season officially started on May 23. With four different campgrounds, you’ll have options on either side of the Rockies. To enter the park, you’ll need either a weekly standard pass ($15-$35) or an annual pass ($70). The America the Beautiful pass ($80) is a good option if you plan to visit other federally managed recreation areas.

You’ll likely need a timed entry reservation (unless you’re planning to arrive very early). Most reservations will be released the month prior to the reservation slot, while the remaining 40% will be released the night before. For a full schedule, visit the park’s website.

The reservations ($2) can be made on the Rocky Mountain National Park website or by calling 877-444-6777.

Once you’re clear to get into the park, you can now head to your campground. According to the park, “Aspenglen, Glacier Basin, and Timber Creek Campgrounds are available by reservation only and can be booked through Recreation.gov.” Similar to timed entry, some reservations can be made up to six months in advance while others will be available closer to the reserve date.

Standard sites cost $35 per night in the summer and group sites range from $50 to $70 depending on the size, according to the park’s website.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park

Management: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Type: Designated

Address: 92 Crawford Gulch Road, Golden, CO 80403

Find more information on the Golden Gate Canyon State Park website

How to camp here:

The state park offers a few options for campgrounds. Reverend's Ridge​ allows car camping and has electrical hookups. ​​​​​​​​Aspen Meadows has tent-only campsites and includes amenities like water pumps, vault toilets and fire rings.

Although there is only designated camping here, if you’re looking for more primitive camping, there is also a backcountry site that is a 1.5-mile hike away from the nearest parking. Fires are not allowed in the backcountry.

You’ll need a park pass, either daily ($10) or annual ($80). If you are renewing your vehicle, you can now get a Keep Colorado Wild Pass ($29) that’s also valid for one year.

Next, you also need to pay a camping fee depending on the campground:

Backcountry Campsite: $18 (this option requires a reservation, which can be made up to six months in advance online or by calling 800-244-5613).

Reverend's Ridge Campsite: $28 (basic), $36 (electric)

Aspen Meadows Basic Campsite: $28

Check the fee website for more details on group camping, cabins and yurts.

Pawnee National Grassland

Management: U.S. Forest Service/USDA

Type: Designated and dispersed

Address: 115 N. Second Ave., Ault, CO 80610

Find more information on the Pawnee National Grassland website

For a designated site option here, you can try the Crow Valley Campground. Some campsites are first-come, first-served, and others require a reservation by calling 877-444-6777 or visiting www.recreation.gov.

But if you’re feeling more adventurous, the dispersed camping “provides an alternative to campground camping for those who want to experience the grassland the way people did in the past,” the agency website says.

The dispersed camping here does not require any reservations or fees (neither does the entrance to Pawnee National Grassland). The agency recommends using a Motor Vehicle Use Map to “help you determine if you are on private or public land.”

Other options

For more dispersed camping in public land, smartphone apps like Campendium will show you Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management sites around you.

For family-friendly camping options in private land, KOA sites are a popular option. These spots have tent sites, RV sites and cabins.

If you are looking for the state parks a short drive away from Fort Collins, check out our other guide here.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Here's your guide to go camping in different parks this summer