Time to vote: Who has the best donuts in South Florida?

We’re circling back on a deep-fried query we raised to our readers: Who makes the best donuts in South Florida?

It certainly wasn’t a topic that was glazed over by fans of the sweet confection. We received several hundred nominations of favorite donut shops throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — and now we have the finalists!

The top-five, most-nominated donut makers, in alphabetical order, are:

While donut lovers made it clear that size and freshness matters, they also like choices by the dozen — or more!

On the traditional side, readers singled out sour cream, Boston cream, blueberry and original glazed.

In her nomination form for Dandee, Coral Springs resident Meloney Roy wrote: “Oh my goodness. The blueberry donut is so delicious. I have even had it so fresh that it is still warm. It literally melts in your mouth.”

Regarding the lineup at Max’D Out Donuts, North Miami Beach’s Cathy Hunt called the Boston cream “pure heaven.”

“The custard is as rich as the eclairs in French bakeries, she wrote. “The thick chocolate on top is superior to any other donut shop. Each donut is decorated beautifully.”

Others said they look forward to seasonal and gourmet flavors such as maple bacon, Key lime pie, Oreo, and Death by Chocolate, or the vegan options offered at some shops.

According to Davie resident Victoria Gillette’s nomination form, Mojo has the “most amazing and creative delicious donuts I’ve ever had.”

She adds: “They have donuts for everyone. Vegan, gluten-free and every other kind under the sun,”

Patrick Kelly, of Fort Lauderdale, let us know that Hollywood Donut Factory has made him a “donutaholic.”

“This place keeps me addicted. The biggest, best drug of choice,” he wrote.

It also turns out that texture is a big deal among our readers when choosing a favorite donut — whether it’s moist cake, crunchy toppings, creamy centers, or “the softest donuts in the world,” as Sunrise resident Ezra Meza lauded when nominating Bake Shack.

Now it’s your turn to pick the winner! Fill out the form below and vote for your favorite. You have until Sunday, April 28. (If you can’t see the form, click here.)

