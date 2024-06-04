It’s time for sorting out the sounds of birds and lawn mowers

One thing they don’t tell you about quaint villages, including the quaint village where I live, is that they are noisy, very noisy.

Right now, as I sit in Geneseo, I can hear the lawn being mowed next door. I think it’s our neighbor John mowing our neighbor Charlie’s back lawn, but I’m not sure. That mower’s sound is part of a chorus of mowers, a serenade I’ll hear until the snow starts to fall.

What I need is a mowing app, a gizmo on my phone that would help me identify specific lawnmowers, separate the riders from the pushers, the electric from the gas. Call up that app, push “sound” and it might tell me that what I hear is a Craftsman Zero-Turn Riding Mower.

Other people with the app would locate the Craftsman Zero-Turn, as well. We would grab our binoculars and go out and watch it in action.

Two characteristic sounds of upstate New York springs are the calls of birds and the whine of lawn mower engines.

Even if I just heard, but never actually saw the Zero-Turn, I could still add it to my “Mowers Life List,” a record of all the mowers I have ever heard.

My Mowers Life List would share space with the Birding Life List I keep telling myself I should compile.

Birds are big here. When you don’t hear mowers you hear birds.

The birds are up-and-at-em even before the mowers. They’re outside our window as soon as the sun comes up. Heaven only knows what they’re chirping and cawing about, but once they get going, they can’t stop.

It’s all a bit chaotic, competing voices talking over each other, interrupting with abandon. Not to worry, I can sort things out by firing up the Merlin Bird ID app, the one put out for free by Cornell University’s Ornithology Lab.

Who knows how it does it, but, true to its name, the Merlin app works magic. It listens and then it tells you what you’re hearing. Before you know it, you’ve got a great crested flycatcher to add to your list. (Or maybe not. My wife, Cindy, says you’ve actually got to see the bird, as well as hear it. She’s a purist.)

My Merlin heard the great crested flycatcher while I was visiting the Temple Hill Cemetery in Geneseo. I think birds like cemeteries because they have a lot of trees, places to perch. And they’re quiet, if you don’t count the other birds and the mowers.

It was good to know that the great crested flycatcher was somewhere in the trees where I walked, as were an eastern wood-peewee and several other birds, including a crow and a robin. Most certainly, I wasn’t alone.

All in all, Merlin suggested that I heard nine birds while checking out the graves. That’s not a bad haul for a 20-minute walk. I also heard about three mowers. I don’t know what they were. We need an app for that. We really do.

Over the years, golf tournaments have brought thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to the Rochester area.

And perhaps no person has been more involved with the organization of these events than Gerald “Jerry” Stahl of Pittsford. For his contributions, let’s add his name to the list of Remarkable Rochesterians that can be found at: https://data.democratandchronicle.com/remarkable-rochesterians/

Jerry Stahl, right, and his nephew Glenn Stahl stand beside a Rochester Lumber Co. truck in East Rochester in 2016. Jerry had been president of Rochester Lumber since 1982, while Glenn was the company’s vice president. William B. Morse Lumber Co. acquired the company at the end of 2016.

Jerry Stahl (1939 – ): In addition to serving as the co-chair of the 1989 U.S. Open Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, he had key administrative roles in other major championships there, and he was co-chair and then chair of the LPGA tournament at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford for several years. Involved in golf nationally, he was on the executive committee of the United States Golf Association and a rules official at 53 major championships. The recipient of the 2003 Don Holleder Award from the Rochester Press Radio Club, he served two terms as president of Oak Hill. A graduate of Brighton High School and Syracuse University, he was also the president of Rochester Lumber Co.

