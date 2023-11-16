Time Slippers Gets Festive With ‘Elf’ Collaborative Slippers in Celebration of the Film’s 20th Anniversary

Time Slippers is embracing the holiday season with its latest collaboration with “Elf.”

The collaboration brings audiences an ultra-cozy and cheeky slipper inspired by the 2003 film’s main character, Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell. The joint effort celebrates the 20th anniversary of the movie and its impact on pop culture.

Time Slippers x “Elf” collaborative slippers. Time Slippers

The festive slippers feature vibrant emerald suede upper, a yellow reindeer embossment, and a bright red feather tucked into the laces. The collaboration merges the timeless charm of “Elf” with the innovative design of Time Slippers.

“We have one of the most creative teams in the world, and we’re showing it off with this product,” said Ryan Dougherty, Founder of Time Slippers. “In an industry in which it’s exceedingly difficult to innovate, our team produces exciting comforts that delight customers year after year. We really like to go in for challenging and innovative projects, and I think we’ve proven that the results are worth it when you get it right,” said Dougherty, referring to the detachable feather component that serves as both Christmas décor and a style accessory.

Time Slippers x “Elf” collaborative slippers. Time Slippers

“Elf” is a 2003 comedy Christmas film directed by John Favreau. The film follows Buddy, an elf who is accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. As an adult, Buddy travels to New York in hopes of finding his real father Walter Hobbs, played by James Caan.

Time Slippers features a range of athletic-inspired looks with the comfort of a slipper. Each footwear silhouette the brand offers incorporates a range of slipper-like comfort features into men’s and women’s styles perfect for the colder seasons. Time Slippers stocks a range of high-top, low-top and mid-top shoe styles, men’s slipper boots, socks and hats.

The Time Slippers and “Elf” collaborative slipper will be available exclusively through the Time Slippers website starting Friday.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

