When it's time to shop, think local at New Bedford area farmers markets. Here's where.

A Sicilian dish, Rhonda M. Fazio’s rainbow chard made from local produce was featured at the New Bedford Farmers Market in Buttonwood Park Thursday afternoon.

A Coastal Foodshed vendor at the New Bedford farmers market in Buttonwood Park, Fazio provided a cooking demonstration and tasting on the lawn behind the Lawler Library, and her dish on a recent day consisted of Swiss chard, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

“It brings local foods from towns that surround New Bedford into the city for local people to eat them,” Fazio said.

Coastal Foodshed 'Learn to Love Local Chef', Rhonda M. Fazio, prepares a tasty meal using fresh vegetables at the weekly farmers market held at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford. (Credit: PETER PEREIRA/The Standard-Times)

Fazio used to get food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, when she was raising her son and said it’s important to her to give back.

She said she enjoys teaching people how to cook and use food so that as little as possible is wasted. The owner of Interwoven at 634 Pleasant St. believes in sustainability in general.

Frequent customer Patsy Jeffries couldn’t help by stop and try Fazio’s rainbow chard.

She said she’s more than happy to help get the word out about the mobile farmstand and the good work the Coastal Foodshed does for people in need of food assistance and wishes she could do more to help.

“I come here weekly, which isn’t often enough,” she said.

Rosie Kazan of Rosie's Sweets bags a customer's cookie purchase at the weekly farmers market held at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford.

Every Thursday, Rose Kazan of Dartmouth sells her all-natural Rosie’s Treats with no additives to customers at the New Bedford market.

“I bake everything fresh, and I just do the local farmers markets,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for four years.”

Kazan said she really enjoys meeting new people each week.

For Vicky Cooper, access to fresh food means so much and from what she buys at the farmer’s market she plans to make the most of the $40 in free food people living on a low income receive.

“I buy edible plants to grow my own vegetables to save money,” she said.

A shopper browses the various fruits and vegetables available at the Groundwork Farm stand at the weekly farmers market held at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford.

Coastal Foodshed’s reach to the region

The nonprofit Coastal Foodshed's mission is to make it easier for growers to sell and consumers to buy healthy, affordable local food, according to its website.

Along with SNAP, individuals and families may also be eligible for the Health Incentives Program (HIP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program.

The outdoor market at Buttonwood Park runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and often features entertainment. The Buttonwood Park Senior Center indoor market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Coastal Foodshed also offers a mobile farm stand outdoors from 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays outdoors at the Acushnet Avenue entrance and 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays at Clasky Common Park.

Microgreens seller, Jim Watkins, speaks with customers at the weekly farmers market held at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford.

There’s also a virtual market for shopping online with pickup and delivery, with pickup from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Coastal Foodshed’s Food Hub Space at 127 W. Rodney French Blvd in New Bedford.

Deliveries are made from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays with delivery to Acushnet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, New Bedford, Westport, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester, among other towns.

Fairhaven’s farmers markets

The Huttleston Farmers Market next to Fairhaven High School will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through the end of September except for the last Saturday in June as part of the Huddleston Marketplace.

This market offers an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables and accepts SNAP and HIP benefits as well as WIC, credits cards with a $10 minimum, Apple and Google pay and Venmo.

The Fairhaven Farmers Market at 151 Alden Road runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27.

It’s a privately-operated farmers market featuring locally grown edibles, vegetables, fruits, baked goods, meat, herbs, honey, jams, eggs, plants, homemade soaps, fresh squeezed lemonade and farm-related products.

Some vendors accept SNAP/HIP and WIC and Seniors Farmers Market coupons. The market offers free space for local non-profit groups. For more information, email Joe and Loralynn Beaulieu at allnaturalbeef@comcast.net or visit the Fairhaven Farmers Market Facebook page.

A shopper browses the various fruits and vegetables available at the Groundwork Farm stand at the weekly farmers market held at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford.

Dartmouth’s farmers market

The Dartmouth Farmers Market at 789 Dartmouth St. is located on the lawn of Mary's Parish Center in Padanaram Village in South Dartmouth.

The market's new hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays in October. It accepts SNAP, HIP and WIC benefits.

The market features locally grown produce and flowers, locally raised meats and eggs, locally baked and crafted food and handmade crafts, goods and art.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Farmers markets in New Bedford, Fairhaven and Dartmouth serve up summer