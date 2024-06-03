It's time to head outside, New Jersey! These are the most visited state parks

With summer less than a month away — and sunny, warm weather luring New Jersey residents outside — there is no better time to visit some of the 27 state parks New Jersey has to offer.

Whether you want to take in the scenic Manhattan skyline from Liberty State Park, visit historic 18th and 19th century sites that played crucial roles in the Revolutionary War and state history, or take in unmatched views from the highest elevation in the state, the New Jersey State Park System has it all.

To help you choose from the many appealing options, we listed the five most visited parks in the northern, central, and southern regions of New Jersey, based on the most recent annual visitor data from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Northern region

1. Liberty State Park, Jersey City - 4,431,625 visitors

The Super Blue Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023.

Liberty State Park is the most visited of all New Jersey state parks, state forests, and historic sites. Visitors enjoy a beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline, as well as closeup views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The park features the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal, a two-mile promenade, and the Nature Center. Visitors can also enjoy large fields, miles of pathways, restaurants, the Liberty Landing Marina, the NJ Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial, and the Liberty Science Center.

Activities: biking, ferry, fishing and crabbing, picnicking, kayaking, canoeing.

2. Ringwood State Park, Ringwood - 505,709 visitors

Ringwood Manor State Park.

Ringwood State Park contains the State Botanical Garden, which exhibits many plants, evergreens, and deciduous trees and shrubs. It also has woodland paths and terraced gardens. The park includes Ringwood Manor, the home for a succession of popular iron masters for about 200 years which sits on a low hill, and the Skylands Manor, which was designed in the mid-1920s by John Russell Pope, the architect of the Jefferson Memorial. Lastly, the park offers many recreational opportunities in the 74-acre Shepherd Lake.

Activities: biking, hiking, horseback riding, picnicking, bird watching, fishing, hunting, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding.

3. Wawayanda State Park, Hewitt - 333,435 visitors

Wawayanda State Park attracts visitors because of its quiet, restful aesthetic. About 19 miles of the Appalachian Trail cut through the park, and the Wawayanda Mountain offers great views and more than 60 miles of hiking trails. The park contains steep terrain that pose a challenge to hikers. Visitors can enjoy swimming in the lake during the summer in a picturesque location with a white sand beach.

Activities: hiking, biking, horseback riding, mountain biking, swimming, camping, boating, fishing, hunting, bird watching, picnicking.

4. High Point State Park, Wantage - 276,709 visitors

High Point Monument at High Point State Park in Sussex County, NJ.

High Point State Park is home to the highest elevation in New Jersey, the summit of Kittatinny Ridge, which sits 1,803 feet above sea level. The views from this point are unrivaled, and visitors can see three states at once, including Pennsylvania and New York. The High Point Monument stands at the mountain’s summit, which is dedicated to New Jersey’s veterans.

Activities: hiking, camping, swimming, picnicking, horseback riding, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, boating, canoeing, kayaking.

5. Kittatinny Valley State Park, Andover Township - 191,209 visitors

Kittatinny Valley State Park in Newton, New Jersey on a clear day, July 3, 2022.

Kittatinny Valley State Park has four lakes, including Lake Aeroflex, the deepest natural lake in New Jersey. The park features former railroads, glacial lakes, and a small airport. Wildlife thrives in the park, as black bears, beavers, foxes, bobcats, and over 200 species of birds call Kittatinny Valley State Park home. Four 19th and 20th century railroads, which helped develop Sussex County, are now multiple use trails for visitors to enjoy.

Activities: hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, boating, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, camping, fishing, hunting, butterfly and hummingbird garden.

Central region

1. D&R Canal State Park, Princeton - 1,120,610 visitors

The second most visited site on this list, the Delaware and Raritan (D&R) Canal State Park is a linear park more than 70 miles long. The park appeals to history lovers — when the canal first opened in 1834, it offered a direct route between Philadelphia and New York City. Nearly 36 miles of the main canal remains intact today. The flat path is great for cyclists, runners, and hikers, while the location is perfect for boating, as the park sits alongside the Delaware River.

Activities: biking, hiking, bird watching, boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, hunting, history and nature tours, picnicking.

2. Allaire State Park, Farmingdale - 510,634 visitors

Just Go Outside: Allaire State Park awakens with Spring on March 23, 2022. . The park at the border of Wall and Howell Townships offers hiking trails and historical sites.

Within Allaire State Park is the historic 19th-century iron making town, Allaire Village. The park offers abundant fishing, as the Manasquan River flows through the park. The river’s floodplain provides a home to more than 200 species of wildflowers, trees, and plants. Visitors also get a sneak peek into the prime of the steam era in the United States, as the Pine Creek Railroad, established in 1953, sits in the park.

Activities: hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, camping, picnicking, bird watching, fishing, deer hunting.

3. Monmouth Battlefield State Park, Manalapan - 406,334 visitors

Monmouth Battlefield State Park was home to one of the longest battles of the Revolutionary War.

Nearly 250 years ago, Monmouth Battlefield State Park was home to one of the longest battles of the Revolutionary War, which was a crucial turning point. George Washington faced many defeats a year prior in 1777, and on June 28, 1778, the day-long battle played out across the site until the Continental Army held the field. More than 600 men died. Today, the site includes an abundance of wildlife and fields of wheat, corn, soybeans, and more. Three 18th-century farmhouses also sit on the battlefield.

Activities: biking, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, deer hunting, picnicking.

4. Washington Crossing State Park, Titusville - 379,915 visitors

Another revolutionary appeal in the central region, Washington Crossing State Park was the site of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas in 1776. Visitors can check out the Johnson Ferry House, which was built in 1776 and most likely used by Washington’s army before they attacked Hessian troops hired by the British and garrisoned in Trenton. There is also a visitor center on site where visitors can travel back in time and experience Washington’s crossing. The trails consist of 140 acres of oak-hardwood forests, successional fields, and young woodlands.

Activities: hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, fishing, hunting.

5. Cheesequake State Park, Matawan - 254,068 visitors

Cheesequake State Park lies between two different ecosystems in the middle of the urban north and suburban south. The park has saltwater and freshwater marshes, open fields, pine barrens habitat, a northeastern hardwood forest, and an Atlantic white cedar swamp. Cheesequake is the only park where a southern pine barrens ecosystem meets a northern hardwood forest, creating large diversity of plants and animals.

Activities: Hiking, camping, swimming, picnicking, kayak tours, hunting, crabbing, fishing, mountain biking, boating, canoeing, and kayaking.

Southern region

1. Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park - 740,587 visitors

Lifeguards in training at Island Beach State Park.

This narrow barrier island spans 10 miles between the Atlantic Ocean and Barnegat Bay. Diverse wildlife thrives amid miles of sand dunes and white sand beaches. The park exhibits many plant communities including thickets, freshwater wetlands, primary dunes, tidal marshes, and maritime forests. More than 400 plant species have been identified. Many birds are found within the park as well, including New Jersey’s largest osprey colony. The 3,000 acres of coastal dunes remain untouched.

Activities: beach activities, swimming, surfing, windsurfing, crabbing, fishing, hunting, biking, hiking, horseback riding, kayak tours, canoeing, paddle boarding, bird watching.

2. Cape May Point State Park, Cape May Point - 682,550 visitors

Swans float on Lighthouse Pond near hiking trails in Cape May Point State Park.

Cape May Point State Park is one of the most popular sites for bird watching in North America, since it lies along a key route for migrating birds. The park contains 244 acres of ponds, beaches, dunes, forests, and freshwater meadows. The Cape May Lighthouse, 157 feet tall, sits inside the park, which was once a World War II gun battery and fire control tower. The lighthouse gives visitors a sweeping view of the Cape May peninsula. The park contains three different scenic trails, each two miles or less.

Activities: Beach walking, hiking, bird watching, fishing, picnicking.

3. Parvin State Park, Pittsgrove - 489,442 visitors

There is no shortage of beautiful views at Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove.

Located just outside the Pine Barrens, Parvin State Park is home to many species of plants and animals. There are two lakes within the park and hiking trails that span 15 miles. The park also contains campsites, cabins, and a summer swimming beach with lifeguards. Unique in this park is the swamp hardwood forest, while the trees showcase the beauty of the site. The Parvin Natural Area, approximately 465 acres, has several trails that run through the Pine Barrens.

Activities: biking, hiking, camping, swimming, boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, hunting, picnicking, bird watching.

4. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, Barnegat Light - 363,760

The top of the Barnegat Lighthouse offers visitors a panoramic view of Long Beach Island, Barnegat Bay, and Island Beach State Park. The lighthouse was originally lit in 1859 and served as a change of course point for vessels in the Atlantic Ocean, which depended on the lighthouse to avoid shoals along the coastline. The park contains an interpretive center that presents visitors with the “Story of Barnegat Lighthouse.” The Maritime Forest Trail is one of New Jersey’s last remaining maritime forests.

Activities: Hiking, fishing, picnicking, bird watching.

5. Corson's Inlet State Park, Ocean City - 339,351 visitors

Corson's Inlet State Park was established in 1969 to preserve one of the last undeveloped tracts of land on the coast of New Jersey. Featured are primary and secondary sand dune systems, marine estuaries, upland areas, and shoreline overwash. Strathmere Natural Area serves as a protected nesting site for endangered birds like the piping plover, black skimmers, and the least tern. Species of ducks, gulls, herons, sandpipers, and sanderlings also call the park home.

Activities: hiking, fishing, crabbing, boating, canoeing, sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Looking for things to do? Check out NJ's most popular state parks