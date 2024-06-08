Time in a Garden: Parents and gardeners

May and June are the months our gardens come alive. They also are the months when we celebrate Mother’s and Father’s Day. Most appropriate, I believe.

Parenting and gardening have a lot in common. The goal is to give an individual plant (or person) a good start in the world, to contribute to their individual well-being at the same time equipping them to survive in the larger arena of the community or garden. Simple enough, on paper, but achieving those results demands patience, flexibility and a whole toolbox of skills.

Mary Agria

Planting seeds sets the process in motion: making sure the environment in which a plant is expected to grow is suited to the unique character of the plant. A good gardener listens. What works for one does not necessarily work for all. And for best results, it is important to adapt to the signals a plant is sending out. More water or less? Even the most savvy gardener can misread what the plant is trying to communicate.

Transplant shock is a thing. A patient gardener takes it into account when helping a plant to adjust to its ever-changing environment. August is likely to be drier than April. Understanding how to encourage a plant’s growth through the seasons demands a great deal of flexibility and foresight.

Plants need structure. The "how" of providing such discipline is no easy business, which is why I have always resisted the concept of gardeners being labeled as "masters." Gardening and parenting demand a great deal of humility — a willingness to learn as well as teach, to adjust as well as to "dig in." In the long run, a plant is going to respond much better to encouragement than to commands. That said, woe-betide the gardener who lets so-called "obedient plants" get out of hand. Setting boundaries is an acquired skill.

Phlox, allium, ajuga, lies and Spanish pinkbells duke it out in the author's garden — plant families at work creating a community.

The bottom line is to nurture not "master." We may spend hours tending our plants, but the bulk of the time they are out there on their own, fighting for survival as best they can. We gardeners need to forgive ourselves — accept that we are doing our best with what we know at the time and that we are trying to learn from our mistakes as well as our past successes.

We can weed out potential problems. We can give plants every opportunity to grow and flourish. But there are always the unknowns and forces beyond our control. We like our plants and children may thrive most when we cultivate resilience: the capacity to dust ourselves off and start again.

Gardens are not about perfection. They are about life and growth.

Good gardeners hope. They trust. They shape and mold, but always honor the beauty of each and every plant and its potential in the life of the garden. Gardeners feel pride and humility, despair and frustration. They also savor, they enjoy. Parents, gardeners and garden lovers alike, this is your season to celebrate.

Author of the 2006 regional best-selling novel "Time in a Garden," Mary Agria has won six consecutive awards from Michigan Garden Clubs for feature writing since 2017. Her "An Itinerant Gardener's Book of Days," gardening novels and books on gardening and spirituality are available online and from local bookstores.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Time in a Garden: Parents and gardeners