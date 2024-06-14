In time for Father's Day, Good Dads honors 4 men as Outstanding Dads of the Year

From top left clockwise, Good Dads' Outstanding Dads of the Year recipients include, Nick Kueck, Herb Cody, David Anderson and Dan Carlson.

Ahead of Father's Day, Good Dads is celebrating four area men who promote the role of fatherhood in their homes, workplaces and communities.

In its second year, the Good Dads' Outstanding Dads of the Year contest honors David Anderson, Dan Carlson, Herb Cody and Nick Kueck. Each of the four dads were nominated by family members. The dads will be recognized at the Good Dads annual fundraising dinner and banquet this fall.

Established in 2015, Good Dads is a nonprofit dedicated to providing inspiration, resources and events for dads in the community. Headquartered in Springfield, Good Dads also operates locations in Hannibal, Kansas City and Stockton.

Following the nomination period — April 1 to May 15 — an evaluation committee of Ozarks community leaders judged each nominee on 10 merits. These include strength of character; being positively involved in the life/lives of their child or children; overcoming adversity and finding success; giving back to one's community; role modeling excellent behavior; implementing creative parenting under challenging circumstances; parenting with humor, play and a creative attitude; performing excellence in one's workplace; pursuing big aspirations; and finding other ways to be an "Outstanding Dad," according to a Good Dads news release.

This year, Good Dads received 15 nominations for the contest.

David Anderson

David Anderson, back, poses for a photo with his children Dale, Jack and Siri. A school counselor at Willard North Elementary School, Anderson is one of Good Dads' Outstanding Dads of the Year.

David Anderson is a school counselor at Willard North Elementary School and father of three children: Dale, 17, Jack, 16 and Siri, 14. He was nominated by his wife Danyel Anderson.

"David exemplifies what it means to be a good dad," Danyel wrote in her nomination letter. "And it isn't about big gestures or grand displays. It's about the small things: the invaluable gift of time that he consistently gives to his children."

Anderson is an outdoors enthusiast, which he works into his parenting style. He's a coach for his children's' sporting teams, enjoys family camping trips, and teaches his children how to hunt and fish.

Dan Carlson

Dan Carlson, right, poses for a photo with his family. A Springfield Police Department sergeant, Carlson is one of Good Dads' Outstanding Dads of the Year.

Dan Carlson is a sergeant with the Springfield Police Department and father of two children: Eli, 8, and Madelyn, 5. He was nominated by his wife Samantha Carlson. The Carlsons live in Ozark.

In Samantha's nomination letter, devotion was a common theme.

"I've never known anyone to sacrifice so much personal time, yet pour everything into making sure their kids know how much they are loved and valued," Samantha wrote in her nomination letter.

When interviewed by Good Dads, Carlson also mentioned the importance of devotion in fatherhood. To Carlson, being a good dad is about devoting everything to your children. He told Good Dads that one of the most important aspects of being a good dad is prioritizing your children and being intentional about how you balance your responsibilities.

Herb Cody

Herb Cody, left, smiles for a selfie with his son Herbie, 13. Cody is one of Good Dads' Outstanding Dads of the Year.

Herb Cody is a driver from Nixa and father of three children: Leah, 20, Alex, 18, and Herbie, 13. Cody was nominated by his son Herbie.

Eight years ago, Cody's wife sustained a traumatic brain energy from a car accident, which Herbie noted in his nomination letter.

"My dad has taken care of me and my siblings for the past eight years after my mom's car wreck," Herbie said. "He's also taken care of her."

Additionally, Herbie described his dad as "awesome, funny, caring, amazing and supportive."

Nick Kueck

Nick Kueck, left, prepares to jump into a swimming pool with his children Kira, 8, and Kyler, 6. Owner and contractor of Kueck's Contracting LLC, Kueck is one of Good Dads' Outstanding Dads of the Year.

Nick Kueck is the owner and contractor of Kueck's Contracting, LLC in Springfield. He is the father of three children: Kira, 8, Kyler, 6, and newborn Kaden. He was nominated by his wife Taylar Walker.

Kueck and his children share a genetic bone marrow failure, which means frequent check-ups, visits with specialists and sometimes, trips to the hospital.

"He does whatever it takes, no matter what, to make sure the kids don't have to worry or be scared," Taylar said in her nomination letter.

Despite their busy schedule, Taylar described her husband as "100% present."

"He's at the dinner table and reading stories every single night," Taylar said. "He's always volunteering at the school. He's hardworking, a friend to everyone and understanding."

