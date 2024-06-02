Time to eat the donuts! Celebrate National Donut Day at these 5 Brevard places

The first Friday in June, which is the 7th this year, is National Donut Day.

Now before you scoff and say this just a made-up day to indulge in sugary treats, hear us out.

National Donut Day was started more than 100 years ago, way back in 1938, by the Salvation Army. The organization established the day to honor its "Donut Lassies," women who traveled to France to serve doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Now who are we to deny a day dedicated to honoring these women who helped feed our brave soldiers?

To help you continue the tradition, here are five places to raise a sweet, round treat to the Donut Lassies and indulge in National Donut Day.

Love Bugs Donuts & Bakery, 1609 S. Wickham Road, Melbourne, 321-722-2253

The first 50 customers on National Donut Day get a free glazed doughnut. If you don’t make it there in time, no worries. There’s still plenty of doughnuts to choose from. In fact, they offer 50 different kinds every day. Sure there’s the traditional, Boston Cream, chocolate, jelly, but then you also have the extreme options. The Love Bug doughnut is filled with brownie batter. There’s also one filled with cookies and cream, topped with whipped cream and Oreos.

The Donut Shop, 480 N. Courtenay Pkwy., Merritt Island, 321-459-1074

Anything named simply The Donut Shop must be good. This has been a favorite with locals since 2004. Doughnut aficionados from the south part of the county to Orlando have been known to travel over to grab a dozen or more. Bakers come in each night to start the doughnut process. In the morning, there are at least 30 different varieties of freshly baked doughnuts available to diners.

Tastee Donuts, 4950 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, 321-567-4234

Independent shop Tastee Donuts is located on South Washington Avenue just south of Highway 50.

If you want some Tastee Donuts, you need to get there early. The tiny shop opens at 4 a.m. and owner Cheryl Whalen said it’s not unusual to be sold out by 10 a.m. Her husband, Leonard, arrives at the shop at 11:45 p.m. to bake all the doughnuts for the following day. Cheryl shows up between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. The couple runs the show with the help of one other part-time employee. Most of their customers are NASA or Space Center employees grabbing a bite before heading to work.

Donuts 4-U, 1223 Garden St. Titusville, 321-268-5264

Master Homemade Donuts, on Garden Street in TItusville. offers traditional doughnuts and mochi doughnuts.

Another family-owned doughnut shop popular with the locals. Donuts 4-U is a no-frills bakery offering freshly made doughnuts. Known for their light, fluffy texture, the doughnuts here usually sell out on a daily basis.

Master Homemade Donuts, 1907 Clearlake Road, Cocoa

Every day, fresh-made doughnuts pack this small shop. The menu might not be large, but it’s got the basics. You also have the option to purchase mochi doughnuts. These doughnuts, which originated in Hawaii, are a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi. They are made of rice flour and have a soft, chewy inside.

