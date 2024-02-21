It's about time to take down your permanent ice shanty, Wisconsin DNR says

Despite a subpar ice season this winter in Wisconsin, the deadlines for removing permanent ice shanties is approaching.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, anglers who have been able to set up shanties on the ice this winter should be prepared to remove them within the next month.

Here's what you need to know.

What is considered a permanent ice shanty in Wisconsin?

According to the Wisconsin DNR, a permanent ice shanty is one that is not removed daily.

What are the dates for shanty removal in Wisconsin?

These are the dates for areas around the state:

Feb. 20 - Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters

March 1 - Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters

M arch 3 - Inland waters south of Highway 64

March 15 - Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters

March 17 - Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64

Are there any exceptions to this rule?

Technically, yes. There is one exception on the Fox River downstream from the De Pere dam in Brown County. This is because ice fishing shelters must always be removed from the ice daily and when not in use, according to the state DNR.

When can you put up ice shanties in Wisconisn?

Portable ice shanties can still be used if they are removed when not in use and at the end of each day. The Department of Natural Resources recommends owners having difficulty removing ice shanties contact local fishing clubs, vendors and other anglers for assistance.

Why do ice shanties need to be removed by these dates?

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the dates are in place to avoid additional costs and preventing shanties from breaking through the ice.

What if shanties are still up after the removal deadline?

Any ice shanty owner that doesn't remove their shanty by the deadlines can face penalties. Ice shanties out past the deadline can be reported to the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.

