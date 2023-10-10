Tim McGraw Marks 27 Years Married To Faith Hill With Incredible Throwback Photo

The crooner marked the milestone by sharing the first photo ever taken of them.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Congratulations are in order for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The country couple celebrated an impressive 27 years of marriage on Friday.

McGraw marked the occasion on social media by sharing the “very first picture ever taken” of him and Hill from the first time they met in 1994.

“This was backstage of the New Faces’ show at the Country Radio Seminar......I fell for you in an instant!” the crooner recalled in the caption. “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter's smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love.”

Hill followed up her husband’s throwback post with one of her own. The “This Kiss” singer also shared a photo of her and McGraw from their earliest days together, writing: “27 years married to this man. My one and only.”



McGraw and Hill were married on October 6, 1996 when they were 29 and 28, respectively. Three daughters, countless hits, and eight Grammys later, they’re still going strong.

"I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business," McGraw joked during an August interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. "It’s almost like dog years."

The crooner turned serious as he went on to recall the firm promise he and Hill made to each other at the start of their relationship. "We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose," McGraw explained.

Congratulations, y’all! Here’s to 27 more years together.

