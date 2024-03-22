Tim Hamilton Joins Nike in Men’s Design Role

CFDA Award-winning men’s designer Tim Hamilton has joined Nike.

Hamilton will serve as vice president of men’s apparel for the sports brand. He started on March 11 and will report to the men’s creative director, a post that is currently vacant.

For the previous 5 1/2 years Hamilton had been vice president and head of global creative for The North Face, where he blended performance and lifestyle in his designs for the brand.

Prior to that he spent 12 years designing and creating his own eponymous brand, which rose to prominence for its minimalistic sportswear. He won the CFDA/Swarovski Award for Menswear in 2009 and was nominated three times. He was also the first American designer to be invited to show his men’s and womenswear at Paris Fashion Week in 2009.

He also worked for Madewell, J. Crew, Ralph Lauren and The Gap during his fashion career.

Hamilton said it was “an honor to join such an innovative and inspiring team. I’m excited about Nike as it doesn’t get much bigger in performance product world.”

