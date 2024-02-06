TikTok's Loud Budgeting Trend Is What Your Wallet Needs RN, Say Financial Experts



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Loud budgeting is the latest trend taking over TikTok in 2024.

It was created by comedian Lukas Battle as a joke, but there's merit to the idea.

A financial expert says following this trend can help you take back your power around financial values and goals.

If 2023 was the year of quiet luxury, where financial status was only revealed through the quality of one’s cashmere, 2024 is taking a swing in the opposite direction. If you’ve scrolled TikTok recently, you’ve likely seen a plethora of videos all around the same topic: loud budgeting.

Loud budgeting is all about being unabashed with your financial goals and constraints. It’s telling people in your life, "No, I don’t want to spend $500 on your 7-course birthday brunch when I could make you a better meal at home for $30," and feeling zero shame around that statement.

The creator of the TikTok trend, comedian and writer Lukas Battle, explained that loud budgeting is not telling people you don’t have the money to spend, but clarifying which activities you perceive to be worth your pennies. Basically, it's being upfront about your financial boundaries—an idea endorsed by financial experts.

"It's about time there's disruption happening in the social media sphere where now millennials and Gen Z folks are taking control of their personal finances and saying no to the pressures of bottomless spending and materialism to look good among peers," says financial therapist Thomas Faupl. Ultimately, he explains, loud budgeting is a way to "take back one's power around financial values and goals."

Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom, agrees that "the loud budgeting trend is great for anyone who wants to get serious about financial wellness," especially for "younger generations dealing with rising living costs and higher home prices."

And while loud budgeting can have a big impact on your life, it's surprisingly simple to implement. For example, in Battle’s viral video, he shared that one way to budget loudly is telling a friend: “I don’t want to spend gas money to listen to you talk about your ex for three hours.”

If you're interested in trying this trend, other content creators shared the ways they’ll be loud budgeting this year to inspire others. TikTok user Emma , who creates budgeting content, says she’ll be getting refills only on products like shampoo, conditioner, soap, face wash, and more to try to cut costs. When she’s invited to a big trip or event, Emma says she'll wear something in her closet, or borrow from a friend rather than spending money on a new outfit. Emma also says she’s getting a library card to cut down her spending on books.

Another idea from Via Sophie on TikTok includes buying fragrances at stores like Zara, that smell great, but don’t cost hundreds of dollars like luxury fragrances.

However you decide to try out this trend, loud budgeting is already the hottest way to flex your financial savvy this year.

You Might Also Like