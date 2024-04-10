TikToker Says These 9 Minutes Matter Most in a Kid’s Day—Here’s What Experts Say

Those minutes may be important, but they aren't the only ones that matter.

If you’ve ever wondered if you were spending enough time with your kid throughout the day, a mom on TikTok shared a video pointing to the nine minutes that “have the greatest impact on a child’s day.”

Those key moments include the three minutes after they wake up, the three minutes after they get home from school or daycare, and the three minutes before they go to bed.

Naturally, the clip, which has more than 560k views, stirred up a range of emotions and reactions. Some parents were feeling comforted, including one who commented, “As a full time working mama, I needed this. I carry so much guilt not being there for my babies around the clock.” But others expressed another kind of parental guilt, such as one who shared, ”Me missing 6 of these because I’m out of the house before she’s up and stuff.”

Are those nine minutes really the most important and are you failing if you miss them? Not so fast!

As a mother of a 2-year-old daughter, I was immediately struck by a wave of anxiety after watching the video and made a mental rundown of the day to see if I lived up to this expectation.

Two days ago would have reassured me I was succeeding because I woke my daughter up, changed her diaper, dressed her, made her breakfast, then took her to ballet. In the afternoon, it was my husband who woke her up, changed her, gave her a snack, then took her to soccer.

However, if I had quantified the events of yesterday, I would say the opposite because it was my husband who shared those key and precious moments with our daughter.

I started to feel guilty.

Haley Benoit, a mom, fashion stylist, event planner, and content creator with a 2-year-old son, empathizes with these sentiments: “I think mom guilt is very real for a lot of us, but we are all just doing the best we can with our children’s futures in mind.”

So, now back to that video. Joanna Seidel, MSW, RSW, the Clinical Director and Founder of Toronto Family Therapy & Mediation Inc., says the video is likely pointing to the idea of attachment theory, or a caregiver helping a child feel safe, secure, and protected. Research shows the quality of the attachment between a parent and baby can impact their social and emotional development.

“The times the mother is referencing in the video are all significant—they are times of routine and transition—therefore moments where critical parenting is involved,” explains Seidel.

Those moments when your child first wakes up and you greet them, or they return home from daycare and you’re reunited, are “fostering security, consistency, and a meaningful presence—all of which is done to form a secure (emotional and physical) foundation for your child(ren).”

While the video has validity, it certainly isn’t realistic for many parents trying to strike a work/life balance. Alesia Limongelli, a program manager and content creator, with a 1-year-old daughter, believes it’s a great concept but shouldn’t dictate what is prioritized in terms of bonding time with your kids.

“Rather than those particular minutes being somehow more important than the rest, I think this serves as a good reminder to take some time every day–even if just a few minutes–to be intentional and present with your child,” says Limongelli.

For instance, she says that because her daughter doesn’t go to daycare yet, Limongelli tries to be extra present with her little one as soon as she’s done working rather than just scrolling on her phone. “It’s how I let her know that I’ve missed her and she’s important to me,” she explains.

Seidel agrees with this flexibility. Rather than feeling guilt, make the theory work for you and your family’s schedule.

“Understandably, if parents have shift work as an example, it’s naturally difficult to be there for them in those referenced time frames,” says Seidel. “Instead, the key thing to draw from this theory is ‘how can I be there for my child when I am physically present with them?’”

Try and hone in on other important daily routines to form important connections with your child. “Some ideas include making an effort to eat lunch together everyday (if you work from home), find time after work to go to the park and push them on the swings, or even make bath time your moment with them,” says Seidel.

Ultimately, Seidel says to make whatever time works for you to provide this valuable and uninterrupted nourishment to your child. And in those moments, try to be as present as possible, even if it’s just a few minutes.



