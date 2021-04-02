TikTokers are obsessed with this $20 Amazon gadget that 'can fix anything'

This tiny $20 welder that "can fix anything" is heating up TikTok. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

TikTok is the hottest place on the internet for tips, tricks and shopping finds, but this latest product might be too hot to handle...you know, literally speaking.

Racking up 2.7M likes and counting, this video by TikToker @rachel_meaders features a tiny welding tool that squeezes out glue from one end and then hardens it using a UV light on the other. You can see it in action fixing a pair of broken eyeglass frames in seconds.

"It can fix and repair almost anything that normal glue can't keep up with," Meaders says in the video.

Shop It: Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit, $20, amazon.com

Unbelievable, right? No—believable! Here's the video:

With the just the press of a button, this liquid plastic welder bonds two items together in under five seconds using Bondic adhesive and UV light. The bond is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant and non-toxic, dries clear and can be painted on after it hardens so it can be used to repair basically anything. Try it on plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wire, ceramic, vinyl, leather and more—it’s perfect for fixing anything from frayed phone chargers to snapped glasses to broken children’s toys.

The Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit can be found on Amazon for just $20 and includes everything you need to get started; the handheld applicator, LED UV light and 4 gram tube of liquid adhesive, which fit neatly in a metal case.

This nifty welding kit has racked up more than 4,000 reviews, many from satisfied customers who were surprised by just how strong this glue really is. One reviewer mentioned that it was the only thing that fixed her glasses after trying multiple other adhesives. "I tried fixing them with just about every kind of glue there is (including the instant-dry kinds ) and not one of them would hold my glasses together for more than a minute. I was about to give up when I saw this product online in a video about fixing broken glasses.... IT WORKED !!!!!" the reviewer said. "I have been wearing the repaired glasses for five days now and they are holding together just great. I even dropped them a couple of times, and the bond is strong as ever."

Story continues

This is the perfect gadget if you're tired of replacing items you know you could fix if you just had the right tools—frayed phone chargers, hardware accessories, the possibilities are endless!

A find this fine is sure to sell out quick, so add it to your Amazon cart before it's gone.

Shop It: Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit, $20, amazon.com

Read More From Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.