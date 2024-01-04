The TikTok-Viral Simple Modern Water Bottle Comes in a Kids’ Version & We Need Several, Stat



If you’ve spent any time on TikTok, there’s a high probability that you’ve heard of the Simple Modern water bottle — because if there’s one thing TikTok is good for, it’s turning us onto the products that people can’t stop talking about. And TikTok lost its ever-loving collective mind over this water bottle, calling it an “emotional support water bottle” and raving about how it keeps your drink of choice at the absolute perfect temperature. And now there’s a Simple Modern water bottle made for kids.

Um, we don’t know about you, but if we can give our kids some emotional support (or, let’s face it, just something they won’t complain about) via a water bottle … sign us up. For like … a dozen.

The TikTok Viral Simple Modern Water Bottle is Available in Kids Sizes

It’s not hard to see why these are a favorite on TikTok as well as Amazon. They are double-walled and vacuum-insulated, BPA-free, dishwasher safe, leakproof, fit in cup holders, and are under $20. They literally ticks all the boxes on our list of must-have water bottle features.

Solid colors go fast, but if they’re sold out, don’t worry: the iconic Simple Modern water bottle also comes in patterns, with all the same gloriously perfect features as the rest of its water bottle lineup.

Oh, and did we mention there are some adorable Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants ones? There’s also Peppa Pig, superheroes, and more!

If a water bottle isn’t your kid’s jam, Simple Modern has other drinkware varieties that are perfect for kids — like this stainless steel Simple Modern Toddler Cup designed for the younger set.

And if they’re all about handles, Simple Modern has their own take on the beloved Stanley Tumbler!

If these Simple Modern kids water bottles are even half as amazing as TikTok says it is — and we’re betting they are — we can’t wait to get our hands on a couple of them. Thank goodness Amazon Prime is quick.

