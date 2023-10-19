This TikTok Viral One-Pot Lasagna Soup Is the Coziest Fall Meal

Craving lasagna but don't want to go through the hassle of making it? This one-pot lasagna soup will hit the spot.

As the colder months approach, there's no denying that warm, hearty foods like soups and pastas are the best comfort foods. And it looks like many people agree, as a recipe for lasagna soup has recently taken social media by storm.

TikToker Danny Loves Pasta (@dannylovespasta) posted a clip of the dish, starting the #LasagnaSoup trend on the platform. Despite its name, Danny notes that Lasagna soup isn't that "liquidy". "Lasagna soup is basically a deconstructed lasagna," he explained in the TikTok. "My way of making it is more like a thick stew, it's just so comforting that way."

Since the clip was posted, thousands of people have shared their variations on the dish, so its safe to say that you can't go wrong with this recipe. Here's how to make Danny Loves Pasta's recipe.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves minced garlic

½ pound ground beef

½ pound Italian sausage

½ tablespoon Italian seasoning

Salt

Pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups marinara sauce

3 or 4 cups chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

Half a box lasagna noodles

½ cup grated parmesan

1 cup shredded mozzarella

¼ cup chopped basil

How to Make Lasagna Soup

Step 1

Sauté your onion and garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Then add ground beef and Italian sausage. Sprinkle on the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Step 2

Once the meat is browned, add the tomato paste, marinara sauce, chicken broth, and heavy cream. Bring that to a boil.

Step 3

Once the rest is boiling, break up lasagna noodles into smaller pieces, and then add them to the pot. Once the pasta is cooked, throw in the cheeses and basil.

Step 4

Stir everything until the cheese melts, and enjoy!

3 More Lasagna Recipes to Try

In theory, you could transform any lasagna recipe into lasagna soup by simply adding broth and heavy cream to your list of ingredients. With that in mind, here are a few more lasagna recipes that can easily be adapted into delicious soups.

Broccoli, Spinach, and Three-Cheese Lasagna

Quentin Bacon

If you're looking for a meal that's equally nutritious and tasty, this broccoli, spinach, and three-cheese lasagna has you covered. Given its ricotta cheese component, its soup version would definitely be creamy and flavorful.

Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna

Jonny Valiant

If you're a fan of umami flavors, you'll fall in love with this mushroom and spinach lasagna. Featuring a blend of Portobello and Cremini mushrooms, this recipe is a guaranteed way to satisfy your savory cravings.

Lasagna With Potatoes

Anna Williams

Even if you're not much of a pasta person, you can still join in on the lasagna soup fun. This lasagna with potatoes is pasta-free, relying on the starchiness of potatoes to give it its comforting quality. It also incorporates bacon, spinach, and tomatoes to create a delightful blend of flavors.

