TikTok Realizes You Can Buy Pizza Ingredients At Trader Joe's And Calls It A Trend

A viral trend on TikTok calls for people to purchase a number of grocery staples used to make pizza at home, and then use those items to make a pizza at home. Though the viral DIY pizza, originally posted by user @Blair | Dietition, does require a few specific Trader Joe's ingredients to fit in with the trend, there's no added element that makes cooking and eating this pizza special, beyond the alleged deliciousness of this particular combination of flavors. This has prompted many social media users to express confusion at this movement, suggesting the trend is nothing more than shopping and cooking.

Though this might seem like something that came directly from the marketing department of a Trader Joe's think tank, the chain famously doesn't do a lot of marketing and doesn't use an advertising agency. They rely on the loyalty of their many fans and they rely on trends -- like this pizza -- going viral on social media platforms. This particular pizza, which relies wholly on ingredients purchased from the popular grocery chain, became a hit entirely based on word-of-mouth from popular content creators, which is exactly the sort of publicity Trader Joe's thrives on. The viral #traderjoespizza tag currently has thousands of videos, which have collectively amassed over 6 million views. Though there are some variations and substitutions made by different TikTok users, the recipe is mostly very easy to follow.

What Ingredients Are Necessary To Make The Viral Trader Joe's Pizza?

Trader Joe's - Wileydoc/Shutterstock

Part of the reason Trader Joe's is so popular is that they carry quirky, unusual, often one-of-a-kind ingredients at reasonable prices. It's often hard to determine if Trader Joe's is carrying something it's because trendy or it's trendy because you can find it at Trader Joe's. The ingredients necessary to make this pizza are no exception: pre-made garlic and herb pizza dough, garlic spread dip, Italian bomba hot pepper sauce, burrata and marinated mozzarella balls, spicy charcuterie mix, balsamic glaze, and hot honey sauce. They're all slightly-prepared items that people with limited time, money, or cooking skills can combine to make a meal.

The pizza has been widely regarded as a delicious meal by users all across the app. The biggest criticism from commenters was that you could order a pizza for the price of all of the ingredients. This isn't taking into account the fact that these ingredients can be used to make future pizzas, which is sort of the point of many Trader Joe's products. Though it is strange to label home-cooking a simple dish a trend, in comparison to TikTok trends of yesteryear such as the blackout challenge, the tide pod challenge, and even the cinnamon challenge, we can all surely be grateful for a movement that seeks to let teens experiment in the kitchen in a fun and safe way.

