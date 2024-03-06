TikTok Mom Criticizes Target Dress for Girls—Here’s Why It Can Be Problematic

A mom took to TikTok to slam a dress with cutouts for young girls. Here's why it's causing strong reactions.

First, it became impossible to find a shirt for a tween girl that isn’t a crop top. Now, it seems parents may face a battle to buy an age-appropriate dress for girls as young as 4.

Just ask TikToker and mom Meghan Mayer of Michigan, who took to the social sharing platform to ask if a sundress featuring side cutouts that she found in the Target kids’ section is really suitable for its intended audience—or if she is overreacting.

In Mayer’s viral post, she admits, “I am a little bit more conservative when it comes to my kids’ clothing.” The middle school teacher says her 7- and 10-year-old daughters are not typically allowed to wear bikinis.

At time of writing, over 30,000 commenters had weighed in on whether the Target dress, which has circular cutouts near the waist, is sweet, or suspect. Interestingly, opinions are divided between parents wondering why the holes are necessary, and even feel offended by the offering—and those who find fault with why someone would dare to muse that the floral frock is problematic.

“I think retailers are trying to mature our kids too fast,” one TikToker said, echoing the sentiments of hundreds of like-minded individuals. On the flip side, some commenters took the stance that Mayer is basically being a Karen in the kids section. “Fun fact: You don’t have to buy it,” one such TikToker snarked.

Then there are the many, many commenters who attacked Mayer for even suggesting that the dress is inappropriate, with one person demanding that the mom look inside herself and ask why she finds the style so upsetting.

Mayer was accused time and time again of being guilty of sexualizing children, instead of the dress being the culprit. And tons of folks reminded the mom of two that kids have been wearing revealing clothing for decades, including tube tops in the ‘70s.

Here’s where I add my humble take on the very emotionally-charged issue. I’m siding with the people who feel the styles our girls can shop are encouraging them to dress far more maturely than necessary. They have their entire lives to show skin if they choose—so why rush things, and put them in revealing clothes, especially if they’re typically not even picking out what they wear yet?

To the commenter who fairly pointed out that if you don’t want your child wearing a certain outfit, you don’t have to purchase it, I would just kindly retort that even if I say “no” to a dress with cutouts for my 10-year-old, she may see her peers sporting it. Then, that pressure is there to “compete”—so to speak—with a more mature aesthetic, and (voila!) tension in our family is born!

I must also mention the very important fact that the boys section is full of, well, full shirts and long shorts, none of which feature cutouts. Shopping for my sons never leaves me scratching my head and wondering where the rest of the outfit went.

Finally, to condemn this Target garment, we don’t even have to go as far as to worry about pedophiles and creeps (who of course are the real problem) who might eyeball little kids, no matter what they’re wearing.

Let’s even look at it from a practical standpoint: A dress with cutouts wouldn’t work for Easter church services, and with the strict dress code at my kids’ school, it wouldn’t fly there either. So where exactly is a child wearing this hourglass-figure-inducing attire for not even adolescents?

In the end, obviously it’s up to the parent to decide what their child is allowed to wear. And I’ll admit that making a big deal out of covering up your body isn’t a healthy way to raise girls either. But I don’t like the way girls’ clothing is trending toward less material, for younger and younger clientele.

The reality is that shopping for my girls has become far more challenging lately, across a wide variety of retailers. So, while I’m not looking for ankle-length turtleneck dresses, I’d love to see more shirts that hit the hip—and dresses that at least offer enough modesty for school—and I don’t think that’s too much to ask.



