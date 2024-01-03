TikTok Mom Blasts Toy That Pushes Office Culture, Calling It 'Baby's First Cubicle'

Is this the ultimate proof that kids are growing up way too fast?

In fourth grade, some of my daughter’s friends started getting cell phones and wearing makeup. Meanwhile, my kindergartener and toddler already know how to use iPads and navigate through YouTube videos. Sigh.

Kids are growing up way too fast. But perhaps the ultimate proof that we are pushing children to act older than they are earlier and earlier is a Fisher Price activity center that one mom on TikTok is calling "baby's first cubicle.”

The creator, who shares content using the handle @stealth_revenger, posted a video reviewing a toy she purchased for her little one that she didn’t really take a close look at prior to gifting it. Later, the mom was horrified to see how much the activity center resembled an office space, as it features a computer, a mouse, and even a succulent to provide much-needed serenity after stressful meetings with co-workers.

Also on hand for baby to play with? A coffee cup, tissues, a calendar, a tape dispenser, an iPhone, mock earbuds, and Post-Its. But the most ghastly features of the play center are the messages baby will hear upon pushing the buttons. The toy says things like “Per my last email, let’s pencil in some playtime.” Or how about a song that cheerfully describes eating something yummy, then going back to work “with a full tummy.”

As the mom explores her baby’s new toy, she looks increasingly upset. She discovers that the phone in the baby's "office" rings randomly, even when no button is pressed—because modern society dictates that we are never really unavailable.

The mom dissolves into hysterics at one point, when the toy exclaims, “Oops, I was on mute.” Then, she hears another song about working from home but wishing to be on vacation. Instead of just using baby's “imagination,” per the song, the mom sings her own tune of, “indoctrination.”

It’s scary how much the toy seems to push the agenda that work basically sucks. And when better to learn that lesson than before a year old? I was shaking my head already, but then, comments to this mom’s post are literally the best part of the share.

One person laments, “This is a cry for help. Someone check on the Fisher Price office workers. They are not OK.”

“This is dark,” someone else says, while another commenter blasts the toy by exclaiming, “If a toddler tells me to circle back to something I’m gonna lose it.”

Other commenters refuse to believe the toy is even real, while many just digitally shook their heads at how sad the toy is. A much-repeated sentiment expressed that the toy is basically proof of a dystopia.

It’s worth noting Fisher Price even admits that its toy encourages babies to be “Like a Boss” since that’s the actual name of the activity center. The description of the learning toy even boasts, “Hold their calls because your little CEO will have so much to do in the Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Like a Boss Activity Center.” The activity center even eventually transitions into a standing desk, so baby's lifestyle doesn't creep into sedentary territory.

The toy has earned rave reviews on Amazon, with 4.8 stars, and thousands of glowing reviews. So clearly not everyone has a problem with the concept. Over here, I’m just left grossed out and wondering what’s next—baby’s first mortgage payment calculator?



