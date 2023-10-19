TikTok knows the dog mom guilt you feel upon bringing home a new baby is TOO real

Bringing home a new baby is perhaps the single most life-changing moment for any family, and the furry members of your brood are no exception. One TikToker knows the struggle of ‘dog guilt,’ and she’s sharing the video she found “hard to watch back” as her Golden Retriever Kobe gets used to his new baby sister.

TikTok user @airbudkobe has chronicled sweet Kobe’s transition from king of the castle to part of the pack, and the pair are getting along swimmingly. But Kobe’s mom admits that “being a new mom with a needy dog is difficult,” because she can’t always strike a balance between caring for baby and Kobe at the same time, and the dog mom guilt is so real.

In the clip, Kobe can be seen hanging sweetly next to his baby sister during tummy time, before hilariously getting all up in mom’s grill and nearly stepping on baby along the way. “It’s hard for me to share this and see the way I talk to him sometimes,” she admits as she directs him away from her little one. “New moms often feel overtouched and overstimulated, and Kobe adds to that stress for me some days.”

“I’m on a journey to be more patient with Kobe and work on training him to stay in his bed during floor time, both for my sanity and Baby Sister’s safety,” she adds.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Of course, Kobe simply wants to be loved and doted on, and dogs can certainly find it tough to understand why some new little being is getting so much attention. The video resonated with viewers, hundreds of whom took to the comments section to share their similar feelings. “No one talks about how the relationship with your dogs changes after motherhood. It’s so incredibly difficult and sad

” wrote one person. Another added: “This is so real, thank you for showing the reality because this is not talked about enough.”

While it’s definitely challenging to give enough undivided attention to all babies in your household — human and fur alike — if you’re in the same situation, just know that you’re doing your absolute best to show them all the love, and that’s all that matters. You’ve got this, mama!