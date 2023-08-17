IMPORTANT: I found the viral aesthetic iced coffee glasses that are all over TikTok

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Have you ever noticed that once you see one home decor item on TikTok, you suddenly see it everywhere? That's exactly how I feel about this chic and expensive-looking set of iced coffee glasses and reusable straws.

Seeing every TikTok user drinking their perfect morning iced latte from the tall, rounded iced coffee glasses brought out the little green monster of jealousy. I needed to know everything about them — especially how much they cost. Like, could a pair of chic glass drinking glasses full of iced coffee completely change my life? Definitely.

Imagine my surprise when I discovered that you could get a set of four glasses and reusable glass straws (plus two cleaning brushes) for less than $20 on Amazon. Do the math, and that’s not even $5 per each glass and straw pair.

The Amazon's Choice glasses are dishwasher safe and can hold hot drinks as well as iced ones. With a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, they make a great addition to any kitchen. Your morning routine will be so clean and energizing that you'll definitely forget that you haven't washed your emotional support water bottle since 2022.

"The quality is great. I wasn’t expecting such sturdiness for the price point," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The cleaning wands have a small cap/nub on the top of the wire to prevent scratching, unlike some others. Would definitely recommend it."

Okay, now that that's settled, you should probably go wash your water bottle.

If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.

More from In The Know:

My dermatologist gets her entire dry skin routine from Amazon — shop her top moisturizing picks

Shopping Game Plan: 9 goodies our editors already bought from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

11 beachy perfumes to make you feel like a sea goddess — even after summer is over

9 unsexy cleaning products that will honestly make your life sexier (and cleaner)

The post IMPORTANT: I found the viral aesthetic iced coffee glasses that are all over TikTok appeared first on In The Know.