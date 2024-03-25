TikTok Is Hooked on This Cleansing Oil That Removes Blackheads on The Spot—& It’s $14 For 1 More Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Move over essence, because cleansers are having their moment in the beauty world. Ever since skincare lovers far and wide have been stressing the importance of the very first step in any regimen, TikTokers have been quick to share their go-to cleansers. One such product is ANUA’s Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil.

The K-beauty fave has been taking TikTok by storm with its gentle yet powerful formula. It effectively removes dirt, makeup, sebum, and impurities from the skin. Sounds pretty run-of-the-mill, right? Well, there’s actually more to this cleansing oil. It also removes blackheads and whiteheads right then and there. You can literally see the gunk on your hands afterward—gross yet satisfying, indeed.

The star ingredient in this formula is heartleaf extract, which helps balance oil production, making it ideal for those with oily or combination skin types. And if you’re worried about stripping your skin of its natural moisture, don’t worry, it’s suitable for daily use, even on the most sensitive of skin.

Heartleaf also boasts anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe irritated skin, making it the perfect product for those who are also dealing with redness or breakouts. Did we mention it’s cruelty-free and vegan, too?

For those who feel like no matter what skincare product they use they can’t get rid of those stubborn blackheads, this one’s for you. On sale for just under $14, run, don’t walk before all of the TikTok viewers sell out this K-beauty cleansing oil. This product has never dropped below $15 on Amazon, so don’t waste any more time adding it to your cart during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale (ends on March 25).

TikTok is full of people who have actually used this product and swear by its magical powers. Among its stans, you’ll find @thuytien_x, who says in her video that’s garnered 2.6 million views, “I had so many blackheads before, but now my nose is looking so much better after one month of using this cleansing oil and cleansing technique. This oil cleanser is acne-prone, skin-safe, and causes no irritation on my skin.” Words are one thing, but just look at all of that gunk left over on her hands after massaging the cleansing oil onto her skin.

@glowwithmar’s TikTok review, which has gotten over 531,000 views, showcases an incredible before and after, with ANUA’s cleanser taking off a full face of makeup and leaving skin looking squeaky clean and extra clear.

To use ANUA’s Heartleaf Cleansing Oil, pump a few drops and lather it in your hands before washing your face in gentle motions. Once you’ve got a good lather, you can add water to rinse the product off. Pair it with another cleanser such as a gel or a foam like TikTok user @caspertheghostyy does to remove blackheads, sebum, and makeup in one fell swoop.

At this point, you know what to do next; head to Amazon to grab the Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil for only $14. Not bad for a product that gives you both visible and tangible results on the spot.

And in case you’re itching to try more from this K-beauty brand, TikTokers are also talking about its calming toner.

