This TikTok Hack for Peeling Butternut Squash Will Save You a Ton of Time Making Fall Recipes

You'll probably never peel a butternut squash the old way ever again.

Fall is full of seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and apple cider. But it’s also a great time for savory foods that reach their peak this time of year. We’re talking squash—butternut, acorn, spaghetti, and all of those other tough-skinned vegetables that make for hearty autumnal meals. But perhaps the toughest of them all is the butternut squash. If you’ve ever tried to peel one before you bake or roast it, you know just how time-consuming it can be. Luckily for cooks everywhere, TikTok has a hack for that.

A video from TikToker @brunchwithbabs offers a solution. She explains her tip as follows: Before you attempt to peel your butternut squash raw, use a fork to poke a few holes in it, then microwave for just three minutes. After you take it from the microwave, it’s ready to peel.

In the video, you can see Babs peeling with ease, and many commenters are excited about the results.

“You just saved me SO MUCH TIME!” said one home cook. “Thank you for that! We eat a lot of squash, so this will make my life easier,” said another.

This tip comes just in time for the holidays, the prime cooking season for big-batch meals. You can use this trick when making things like soup, stuffing, or even butternut squash fries.

