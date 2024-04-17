TikTok Is Freaking Out After This Shocking Discovery About Drumstick Frozen Treats

Just as we finally recovered from the pain of Choco Tacos being discontinued, another frozen treat fiasco has surfaced. And this new controversy has us seriously side-eyeing some of our favorite novelty ice creams, including Nestlé Drumstick.

According to several TikToks, frozen treats like Drumstick don't actually melt when they are outside of the freezer—even after being exposed to room temperature for hours and hours.

In one video, which has received well over 20 million views, a user on TikTok placed a Drumstick Cookies & Cream cone on a table and left it out for nearly 24 hours. Although some of the ice cream melted, a great deal of it appeared to have remained solid.

There was one person who pointed out that on the packaging for Drumsticks, the box reads "frozen dairy dessert" instead of ice cream.

"If yall look at the packaging it won't say it’s ice cream, it says "frozen dessert." And it’s been like this for a longggg time lolz," they wrote.

Despite the "frozen dairy dessert" clarification, some people on TikTok are already eager to toss their Drumsticks.

"Oh I’ll never eat those again," one person said.

"This is actually so scary to think about.. what are we buying in the stores," another user added.

And it isn't just Drumstick that's failing the melt test. One TikToker tested out a variety of frozen desserts from several stores, including Trader Joe's and Target. After 24 hours, the three ice cream treats that didn't fully met were all cone-based.

Before you swear off your frozen novelty ice creams, there is an explanation for the melty mystery. According to one dietitian on TikTok, it all comes down to the amount of additives in the treat.

"Why don't you just look up the ingredients? Some are gonna have more additives than others. It's still ice cream. They all contain milk," she said in response to one of the melt tests.

The dietitian explained that some of the frozen treats in the tests didn't melt as fast because of the addition of stabilizers and emulsifiers that are used to maintain its structure.

You Might Also Like