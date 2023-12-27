Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Caddied For Her Dad For First Time

Golf is a family affair.

Not every golfer is willing to try out a new caddie in the heat of competition, but Tiger Woods is giving it a whirl. After all, he’s known the caddie her entire life.



At the PNC Championship in Orlando Woods’ 16-year-old daughter, Sam, made her debut alongside her father, working as his caddie. “Sam was fantastic,” Woods told Golfweek, sounding less like a seasoned golf pro and more like a proud dad. "This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us."

Golf is a family affair for Woods, though. Not only was Sam there to handle the bag and clubs as his caddie, but his 14-year-old son, Charlie, was competing alongside his dad, helping Team Woods finish at 8-under-par after the first round.

"For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time," Woods told Golfweek. "But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this."

It's not just Woods that makes golf fun for the whole family, of course. Scottie Scheffler's 88-year-old grandmother, Mary, walked the entire course at The Players Championship golf tournament to watch her grandson take home the top prize. The Masters Tournament also gets in on the family fun with its traditional pre-tournament Par 3 contest where family members and loved ones step in as caddies.

We're sure that this is just the start of what is yet to come for the Woods' kids.

