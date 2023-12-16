What Is A Tiger Egg And How Do You Make One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's more than one way to crack an egg, and many countries and cultures have their classics. Take China and its tiger egg recipe for instance. No, it's not an actual tiger's egg as tigers are mammals and don't lay eggs. However, its crispy skin certainly resembles that golden bronze of the jungle cat. Essentially, a tiger egg is a boiled egg that's also been deep-fried. It's an ingredient that can be combined in any number of ways, making it a popular choice in Chinese cuisine.

Cooking a tiger egg is a two-step process. The first step should be familiar to anyone who has ever boiled an egg. Toss your eggs into boiling water until they've cooked to your preferred level of doneness and peel off their shells. From there, use oil and high heat to fry them to a crisp. You can use either a wok, frying pan, or small pot to fry your eggs.

Cooking tiger eggs can be a bit tricky. You will want to get a nice crispy texture to the outside of the egg's skin, but you must be careful because eggs can burn quickly. Continuously moving the eggs around in the pan will keep this from happening.

Read more: 14 Liquids To Add To Scrambled Eggs (And What They Do)

Historical Origins Behind Tiger Eggs

fried boiled egg - Habs Photography/Shutterstock

Deep-fried hard-boiled eggs have been prevalent in many cultures outside of China. For instance, one Egyptian recipe calls for deep-fried boiled eggs served in a stir fry with an assortment of vegetables. This recipe fries the eggs in ghee (clarified butter) instead of oil. However, within China, the recipe for tiger eggs stretches back hundreds of years. The recipe originated during the Ming Dynasty, which ruled China between 1368 to 1644.

The exact origins of tiger eggs are currently unknown, with their original chef being lost to the records of the time. However, what is known is that Zhu Yuanzhang, the first emperor of the Ming Dynasty, was a particular fan of the invention. Also known as the Hongwu Emperor, Yuanzhang ruled from 1328 to 1398 and may have helped popularize the recipe in the country.

Despite the popularity of Chinese food in America, tiger eggs are a relatively obscure food item still among the nation's cuisine. However, social media platforms like TikTok are spreading the word about the delicious take on eggs. Some are even sharing their own recipes and takes on tiger eggs. In particular, the eggs are often paired with a soda.

Try It With A Coke

tiger eggs in bowl - xiaoxiao9119/Shutterstock

Tiger eggs can be eaten by themselves, but many recipes pair the eggs with a sauce. It's here that you can get bold and experiment with different seasonings and flavorings, including a particularly popular sauce made using Coca-Cola. The soft drink is used as a marinade to drench the already-fried eggs before the mixture is put to a simmer. You can combine cola with other sauces such as oyster sauce and soy sauce for a flavorful combination.

Likewise, if you're looking for a marinade with a stronger flavor, consider adding beer into the mix instead. This alcohol-tinged marinade will provide a sharper, bitter tang to your eggs than cola may give. If you're wondering why so many recipes pair tiger eggs with a sauce, you should know that the fried outer layer of the boiled eggs is perfect for capturing flavor.

That being said, if you don't want a dish that pops or erupts during cooking, consider partly slicing open the eggs before frying. It will allow them to reduce some of their moisture and prevent any unintended accidents.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.