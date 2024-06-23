Tiger abandoned in Houston celebrates 7th birthday at Black Beauty Ranch

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Loki the Tiger recently celebrated his seventh birthday at the Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison after being rescued from an abandoned home in Houston in 2019.

Black Beauty Ranch, part of the Humane Society of the United States, said that Loki has matured and become much more relaxed as an adult tiger since he was brought to their sanctuary.

“After receiving proper care from our team, Loki looks physically strong and robust and has grown into a confident tiger. He likes to chill out in his lush, expansive habitat and spends his days splashing in his pool, sunning on his platform, and lying under shady trees taking in the breeze. It is typical for tigers to rest for 18 to 20 hours a day, and relaxed Loki is certainly expressing natural behaviors. Like all of our sanctuary residents, Loki will never have to experience cruelty again.” Sue Tygielski, senior director at Black Beauty Ranch

According to the Humane Society, Loki was found in a small cage in a dark garage in Houston and didn’t know he could stand on his hind legs and caregivers thought he had never touched grass before.

Loki the tiger at Black Beauty Ranch. May 2024. Photo courtesy of Christi Gilbreth/The HSUS.

Through positive reinforcement, the sanctuary staff have helped Loki understand his natural instincts, the size of his habitat, the freedom to play and how to enjoy being a tiger again.

