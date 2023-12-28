Tiffs, trysts and egos – inside the risky business of ghostwriting

Prince Harry, Britney Spears, Barbra Streisand, Richard E Grant: in 2023, the celebrity memoir mill appears to be working overtime, with eight of this week’s top 10 UK bestsellers written from the inner circles of Hollywood and Westminster. Or rather, written by the ghostwriters hired to shadow the stars. These elusive figures have gone from “dirty little secret” to, in the case of Prince Harry’s ghostwriter JR Moehringer, earning a top co-writing spot on the book’s cover and more than $1 million in the process.

It is for that reason Kevin Anderson – director of Kevin Anderson & Associates (KAA), the ghostwriting agency driving some of the world’s biggest A-list titles – has recently expanded to the UK. Responsible for memoirs from Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe Biden and Rafael Nadal – all of which made it onto The New York Times bestseller list – a new London office is being primed to boost a business that is now churning out 500 titles a year. William Shatner, Carrie Underwood, Tiger Woods and Bernie Sanders are all KAA clients, though Anderson says KAA are unable to reveal their “most prominent and successful ones” – including an unnamed royal. “It’s very frustrating not being able to share, which is a common plight among ghosts.”

Have ghostwriters become the norm because celebrities can’t write? “Absolutely not,” says Anderson, pointing to Jennette McCurdy’s 2022 bestseller, I’m Glad My Mom Died, as an example of successful self-written memoirs. He admits this is an outlier, but maintains that “just like you don’t want to do your own dentist work or your own taxes, you go to someone who’s an expert in that. And so with these celebrities who have really powerful stories, or maybe even just a really interesting idea, they’ll go to a professional ghostwriter if they don’t have the writing skills that really can do the story or the message justice.”

However the sausage gets made, publishers are ready to cash in: “Demand for celebrity autobiographies has never been stronger from publishers, who are far smaller and more risk-averse than ever,” Anderson says. “Celebrity autobiographies always sell as they have a fan-base audience – it’s a much safer bet than a brilliant book from an unknown.”

Inevitably, the intensity of the celebrity-ghostwriter relationship means that “crisis management” is a key part of Anderson’s job. He has sent his writers to Aruba, Japan, Nigeria and all around Europe for up to six months at a time. Big names “can be very challenging”, he says. For instance, Moehringer recalled that while writing Spare, “my head was pounding, my jaw was clenched” as he found himself “shouting at Prince Harry…”.

The ghost writer of Spare, JR Moehringer, recalls “shouting at Prince Harry…” while writing the book - Leonardo Cendamo

Anderson says that actors remain “the hardest” to wrangle, closely followed by billionaires. On one occasion, the subject of a half-completed book appeared to vanish: months went by without a word, in spite of repeated follow-ups. “And then finally, the writer was doing some Googling, and she found out that he was in jail.” That is at the more extreme end of the spectrum, says Anderson; yet clients have also included the star texting their editor at all hours with “all kinds of conspiracy theories they’d seen online”, along with garbled emoji-filled messages while drunk.

Anderson has had to extricate his writers from “a couple of situations where there were things going on that were not entirely legal”, he says of illicit behaviour that “definitely would be a PR nightmare if it got out”. And “there’s definitely been some rather sexist clients over the years”, with celebrities trying to sleep with those hired to tell their tale happening “a number of times”.

Then there was the billionaire who had a ghostwriter move in, cancelled every interview repeatedly, and had “no respect for their time”, says Anderson. “It was just clear that this was an afterthought; it didn’t really matter how much money it cost, because he was a billionaire” – and would stump up regardless.

As bankable as the big titles can be, they are often expensive to produce: one A-lister currently on a popular TV show was “really excited” to launch a children’s book series, yet after four years – and a huge amount of work on spec – nothing has come of it, and KAA received no payment. Others have seen their co-writing credit struck from the cover just before publication when a relationship has soured. Deals vary; often a fee is partially given at the outset of a job, at other times, payment can be a protracted process. “It is a long journey, and there isn’t a guarantee that you’re going to actually end with the book,” Anderson points out. “There is a lot of risk for the ghostwriter.”

KAA is either approached by clients’ teams directly, or they bid against other agencies for the work, which is typically agreed via contracts stipulating a set number of hours of interview time, and payments to be split across the process (along with ironclad non-disclosure agreements). Where exactly the ghostwriter’s name will appear – be it on the front or buried in the acknowledgements – is also decided ahead of time.

A growing trend Anderson is seeing now is ghostwritten fiction – a concept he hadn’t ever envisaged, but has turned out to be “a happy surprise” (and one capable of earning megabucks). In September, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown published her first novel, Nineteen Steps, inspired by her grandmother’s experiences of the Second World War, which was swiftly followed by a backlash after she was accused of not making her ghostwriter’s involvement clear enough. “Ghosts should always be credited with a ‘with’ credit … There’s no shame in crediting a ghostwriter,” Anderson says.

Anderson aims to have fully staffed his UK team by early summer 2024, a year in which the agency will release titles from Shirley MacLaine, along with a raft of unannounced others, including a UK client list. Where A-list memoirs are concerned, “I don’t see [appetite] slowing down at all,” he adds. “It just makes sense.”

