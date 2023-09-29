Why you can trust us
These massive waterproof storage totes have 26,000+ fans — and they're down to $5 a pop

One major downside of storage bins is that they're heavy and hard to move. You fill them up with your stuff and then need to put some serious muscle into transporting them from place to place. Well, Amazon has a light, handled solution — and it's over 45% off. They're Ticonn Extra Large Storage Totes and they have more than 26,000 perfect ratings.

TICONN 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags (6 pack)

$30$50Save $20

These waterproof bags are the ultimate in storage solutions. They hold up to 24 gallons of gear and have a zip top that can be fully removed. Built-in handles make them easy to tote from place to place. 

$30 at Amazon

These storage bags have a similar look and feel to IKEA's oversized shopping bags — but owners swear they're handier. "They are basically large IKEA bags with zippers," shared a five-star reviewer. A fellow fan said the durable material is even "thicker than an IKEA bag."

The bags hold up to 24 gallons (IKEA bags hold 19 gallons) and zip up, allowing you to seal in your stuff. They're waterproof and have a little give to them, so you can smush a few into a small space.

Ticonn's storage totes have built-in handles for easy transporting, along with a top that can be fully opened or closed with the help of a sturdy zipper. A tag pocket makes it easy to ID what's inside.

When your bags aren't in use, just fold them flat and stow them under a bed, in a closet or a drawer.

Again, more than 26,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these totes. "I wish I would have gotten these sooner," said a satisfied shopper. "These are a must-have for organization, moving and storage. Great size, you can definitely fit a few blankets and sheets in these. I bought these for in-home storage, but if you're moving do not hesitate to get these!"

Another happy customer is thrilled at how much they can fit inside. "They are so sturdy and have never ripped on me, no matter how much I stuff them," they shared. "I love knowing that the bottom won’t fall out on me while I’m carrying them. They are sewn extremely well."

Ticonn Extra Large Storage Totes, Set of 6

$30$50Save $20

Use these handy storage totes in your closet, laundry room and even your car to get organized. There's even a tag pocket so you can label what's inside.

$30 at Amazon

