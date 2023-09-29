These massive waterproof storage totes have 26,000+ fans — and they're down to $5 a pop

One major downside of storage bins is that they're heavy and hard to move. You fill them up with your stuff and then need to put some serious muscle into transporting them from place to place. Well, Amazon has a light, handled solution — and it's over 45% off. They're Ticonn Extra Large Storage Totes and they have more than 26,000 perfect ratings.

These storage bags have a similar look and feel to IKEA's oversized shopping bags — but owners swear they're handier. "They are basically large IKEA bags with zippers," shared a five-star reviewer. A fellow fan said the durable material is even "thicker than an IKEA bag."

The bags hold up to 24 gallons (IKEA bags hold 19 gallons) and zip up, allowing you to seal in your stuff. They're waterproof and have a little give to them, so you can smush a few into a small space.

Ticonn's storage totes have built-in handles for easy transporting, along with a top that can be fully opened or closed with the help of a sturdy zipper. A tag pocket makes it easy to ID what's inside.

When your bags aren't in use, just fold them flat and stow them under a bed, in a closet or a drawer.

Meet your new storage solution. (Photo: Amazon) (Photo: Amazon)

Again, more than 26,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these totes. "I wish I would have gotten these sooner," said a satisfied shopper. "These are a must-have for organization, moving and storage. Great size, you can definitely fit a few blankets and sheets in these. I bought these for in-home storage, but if you're moving do not hesitate to get these!"

Another happy customer is thrilled at how much they can fit inside. "They are so sturdy and have never ripped on me, no matter how much I stuff them," they shared. "I love knowing that the bottom won’t fall out on me while I’m carrying them. They are sewn extremely well."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $14 $45 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 $600 Save $470 with coupon See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $210 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop $60 $90 Save $30 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum $150 $600 Save $450 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $230 $260 Save $30 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Gramercy Kitchen Company Mandoline $50 $67 Save $17 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer $26 $37 Save $11 See at Amazon

Nicelucky Mug Warmer $23 $33 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer $374 $450 Save $76 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $149 $199 Save $50 See at Amazon

Staub 0.5-Qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $95 $160 Save $65 See at Amazon

Home

Afloia Air Purifier $80 $130 Save $50 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $95 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $110 Save $84 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Village Candle Balsam Fir-Scented Candle $22 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothes Steamer $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Goosh 5' Inflatable Halloween Ghost $42 $50 Save $8 See at Amazon

Jinghong Fall Wreath $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Kailedi Halloween String Lights $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon