Tia Mowry shows off her 'crown' as she goes from curls to braids: '#BlackGirlMagic'

Tia Mowry shared a video of her amazing hair transition. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tia Mowry is celebrating her "crown."

On Friday, the 43-year-old actress posted a video showing her rocking her drenched natural curls. Then with a quick hair flip, the makeup-free Mowry revealed her beautiful box braids.

"From curls to braids, it’s still my crown. #BlackGirlMagic," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans could not get enough of the look.

"You’re beautiful," Chloe Bailey praised.

"I swear I love you girl!! Sttaaayyyy slaaayyiinngg," a commenter said.

"You always kill it," one user added.

Mowry is known to experiment with her hair. Earlier this week, the Sister, Sister star shared several photos showing her sporting a braided ponytail decked out with pearls.

"When your braid has that drip," she captioned the post.

In February, Mowry penned an essay for ELLE where she opened up about the struggles of having natural hair in Hollywood, especially as a child actor.

"In this business, if I had my hair curly, I was told, 'Can you pull that back?'" she shared. "On auditions, I was told, 'It's distracting.' But I thank God that my mom told us, 'Do not allow this business to define you. Do not allow this business to define your happiness. Do not allow this business to define your value.' I believe that's what saved us from falling into the pit of childhood stardom."

Mowry went on to write that the growing natural hair community on social media has "ignited a fire in me."

"That led me to do my first big chop because I was ready to embrace and celebrate who I am and what my beauty is," she added. "I've been having that wonderful love affair ever since."

