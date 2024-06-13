Thunder Over East Texas Air Show takes place July 5

Jun. 13—The Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation (CCVF) proudly announced its inaugural Thunder Over East Texas Air Show, scheduled for Friday, July 5, at the Athens Municipal Airport. This event promises a spectacular showcase of aerial prowess and family-friendly entertainment, all in support of a noble cause.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the CCVF with all proceeds directed towards supporting veterans.

Headlining the event will be the USAF F-35 Demonstration Team, led by Capt. Melanie "MACH" Kluesner, who will demonstrate the unmatched capabilities of the F-35 fighter jet. Joining her will be retired General Tommy Williams piloting the iconic "Bum Steer." Capt Kluesner and Ret Gen Williams will participate in what is called "The Heritage Flight" which displays fighter jets of old with fighter jets of new.

The air show will also feature performances by MiG-17s, NextGen Eagles, Jets, Warbirds, and a host of other marvels. Notably, Randy Ball, the only jet demo pilot with both day and night unlimited aerobatic rating from the FAA, will captivate the crowd alongside fellow MiG pilots Bill Culberson and Mike Terfehr.

Additional highlights include the renowned "QUICKSILVER," two Christen Eagles, Falcon Flight Nine, the B-25 "Devil Dog," the C-45 "Little Raider," and the SNJ "Texan." Attendees can expect a thrilling display of aviation excellence.

"All of the jets performing have to be parked at an off site airport because the runway is too short, but we are bringing in as many prop planes as we can to be positioned on the ramp for viewing when the gates open," said CCVF President and Air Show Director Lyn Thomas.

Gates open at 3 p.m., with the air show kicking off at 6 p.m. and concluding at twilight. From 3 p.m. until the show starts, attendees will have the opportunity to view the planes on the ground up close. Additionally, there will be plane rides available for purchase, offering a unique experience for aviation enthusiasts and those planes will be the "Little Raider" and the "Texan".

"Here, you're going to be able to touch, feel, and watch several of the planes actually take off," said organizer Kevin Lilly. "This enables you to bring your lawn chair, eat from the food trucks, relax, enjoy the evening, and be right there. It's a totally different experience."

Tickets are priced at $25 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $10 for children (ages 6-12). Children under 5 can attend for free. Reserved seating is available for $50. Active military personnel and veterans can enjoy the show free of charge with a military ID. Parking is an additional $5, cash only.

Food trucks and water will be available on-site, ensuring a complete entertainment experience for all attendees. Tickets can be purchased online at Thunder Over East Texas (https://tickets.ccveteransfoundation.org/event/thunder-over-east-texas) or in Athens at Elder CDJR at 1798 E. Highway 31, First State Bank at 130 E. Corsicana Street, McDonald's at 1105 E. Tyler, and Cowboy Headquarters at 6431 State Highway 19 South. Purchasing an adult ticket at these locations includes a free child's ticket.

The CCVF was established to support the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured, and disabled military personnel and veterans, particularly those in Northeast Texas. The Foundation backs the Fisher House, Camp V, and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

"Since its inception, the Foundation has donated over $660,000," said Mrs. Thomas. "For a small community and regional fundraising event, I think that's a huge accomplishment which is done primarily through sponsorships and donations to date. By having a venue to sell tickets to the public at Thunder Over East Texas, we are anticipating additional revenue raised which correlates to more money pushed out to serve those who have served our Country."

For more details and a full lineup of performers, visit Thunder Over East Texas.