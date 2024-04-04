"Throw It Away!": This Professional Organizer Is Going Viral For Calling Out The Everyday Items In People's Homes That Belong In The Garbage

Spring is in full swing, but if you're anything like me, you might still be putting off spring cleaning your home.

I've always been a bit of a clutter bug, but I'm reeeally trying to do better (just please ignore the dirty mugs and piles of old mail on my desk, okay?).

Recently, I came across a viral video series by 25-year-old Allyson Cartwright (@WonderlandAllys). Cartwright is a professional organizer based in Baltimore, and she's taken to TikTok to share the bite-sized decluttering tips that I (and thousands of other viewers) desperately needed to see this spring.

Cartwright told BuzzFeed that she's always loved organizing things for herself and others, and she started her organizing business a year ago after moving cities. She says, "The biggest surprise about starting my own business is that it worked! I was able to build a pretty consistent client base right away, and I can honestly say that I am living the dream." @wonderlandallys / Via tiktok.com

In her videos, Cartwright will typically call out three things you probably have cluttering up your home that she thinks you should just throw away. She explains at the start of one video, "I use the phrase 'throw away' as a blanket statement. So please donate items that can be donated and recycle items that can be recycled. But some things belong in the garbage can, and that's okay."

"If you're concerned about things going in the garbage and ending up in a landfill, then stop bringing garbage home." Damian Lugowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the video that started the series, Cartwright urges people to throw away the old electronics boxes taking up space in their closets, piles of old mail (she got me on this one), and clothes that don't fit. She explains, "It is so beyond unhealthy to have clothes in your closet that you feel like you need to shrink or grow into. Have clothes that fit you and make you feel good."

The video got over 1,800 comments, with many viewers begging her to do a part two.

In subsequent videos, Cartwright shares many other things around your house that you can absolutely get rid off, like expired beauty products. She says, "Lotions and makeup do expire, and they can harbor some pretty gnarly bacteria. So give yourself permission to get rid of the things that you're not using." She even made a video showing her method for decluttering beauty products, and it's really practical and helpful.

In a nutshell, she advises sorting your products into four categories: daily morning routine, daily nighttime routine, special occasion self-care products, and special occasion makeup products. Everything else can be disposed of, and you most likely won't miss it. She says, "I know it's scary, and I know it feels like such a waste but I promise you, these items are not serving you. They're doing actually the opposite. They're in the way of the products that you're actually using and the products you actually love." @wonderlandallys / Via tiktok.com

In other videos, Cartwright suggests getting rid of expired food and medications, stained or holey socks and underwear, wire hangers, those random cables that you're not even sure what they're supposed to be used for, and excess pens.

For some of these items, like medications and beauty products, she says you may want to look into safe disposal practices, as some things aren't safe to toss in your regular old garbage can.

As someone who tends toward clutter, I love how Cartwright's videos break down what can be an overwhelming process into bite-sized three-step chunks. I can easily follow her instructions in about a half hour or less, and it honestly feels great to eliminate some of the extra junk that I've been holding on to for way too long.

I wanted to learn more about her approach as a professional organizer, so I reached out to Cartwright via email where she explained her process to me. First, she says she always starts organizing a home with the bedroom. "I like to equate the bedroom to the 'head' of the home. When your bedroom and closet area is super cluttered and overwhelming, this has a huge impact on your own mental clarity."

And she says there tends to be one big offender when it comes to bedroom clutter: clothes. "Clothes are generally the item we have the most of, so it's best to begin there. Touch every item once! If your closet is cluttered, then there's definitely some clothes we can part ways with. (You've got this!!)" Carlos Ciudad Photography / Getty Images

Once the bedroom is in order, she moves to the kitchen. "I equate this to the 'heart' of the home because it is generally a coming together point in the house. When your kitchen is super cluttered and overwhelming, it's easy to feel shame or embarrassment. No one deserves to feel that way!"

She continues, "Get rid of the redundant items and allow for some breathing room in your cabinets and pantry. It’s also good to go through and throw away the dated food and spices expiring in the back of our pantries." Thomas Northcut / Getty Images

From there, it really depends on your goals and your particular home. She advises, "I find it’s best to visualize your goals and how you want to operate within your space. It’s hard to achieve a goal if you don’t know what it is."

And if getting rid of things brings up difficult emotions, Cartwright can definitely empathize. However, at the end of the day, she says, "I've never had a client tell me that they regretted getting rid of the things that weren't serving them!"

She also shared one thing that you might think is helping you get organized when it's actually just contributing to the clutter. "The biggest misconception that people have about organizing in their homes is that they need to buy fancy organizing products to get the job done. I think this narrative is pushed heavily by social media."

"Almost every home I've worked in has a plethora of bins, baskets, and boxes that are just adding to the clutter instead of taking it away. Try to use what you have before buying more!" Svetlana Evgrafova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Finally, she says, "A lot of people equate professional organizing services to cleaning services, but I like to think of it more as a home renovation. Instead of regular maintenance, it's more about building new systems that better serve your lifestyle. And I don't have to tear down walls to make it happen!"

Now I'm curious: are you doing any spring cleaning or decluttering this season? What kinds of things do you plan on getting rid of? Let's talk about it in the comments!