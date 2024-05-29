Thrill-seeker alert: Carowinds a top 10 theme park for adrenaline junkies. Here's why it ranked.

There are two different types of people in the world: those who fear heights, and those who live on the edge.

Most people would choose to skip the line for the scary roller coaster at their nearest theme park, opting for family friendly attractions like the carousel or the house of mirrors instead.

However, for adrenaline junkies, seeking thrills is what makes life all the more interesting.

Carowinds, which straddles the border of North Carolina and South Carolina in the Charlotte area, was recently named among the best theme parks for adrenaline junkies in the United States, coming in at No. 8 out of 10. In May, the theme park also ranked No. 3 out of 10 on USA Today's 10Best Awards for its Retrospect song-and-dance entertainment.

How did casino site JeffBet come up with the theme park's ranking? And who took the lead at No. 1? Here's what to know.

Carowinds is No. 8 for adrenaline junkies

Carowinds, located in Charlotte, N.C., ranked No. 8 with a score of 62.53. The theme park features 11 roller coasters (15 in total including kid coasters). However, JeffBet noted the Fury 325 in particular ― North America's tallest and fastest giga coaster. The green and aqua giga ride is 325 feet tall (over 30 stories), reaching 95 miles per hour in speed through its many twists and turns. According to Discover South Carolina, the first hill has an incline of 81 degrees, which means once you reach the top, you are going close to straight down.

How were theme park rankings determined?

To determine its rankings, JeffBet analyzed data from the Roller Coaster Database for 434 roller coasters across 113 U.S. theme parks. An index was created where each theme park was scored on the number of roller coaster present, as well as the roller coasters' height and speed. The theme parks were then scored out of a maximum of 100 points.

Many of the rides at at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, are open for WinterFest.

What other roller coaster are at Carowinds?

∎ Afterburn

∎ Carolina Cyclone

∎ Carolina Goldrusher

∎ Copperhead Strike

∎ Do-Si-Do

∎ Hurler

∎ Kiddy Hawk

∎ Nighthawk

∎ Ricochet

∎ The Flying Cobras

∎ Thunder Strike

∎ Vortex

∎ Wilderness Run

∎ Woodstock Express

Top 10 theme parks for adrenaline junkies

∎ No. 1: Six Flags Magic Mountain, California

∎ No. 2: Cedar Point, Ohio

∎ No. 3: Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey

∎ No. 4: Kings Island, Ohio

∎ No. 5: Six Flags Great America, Illinois

∎ No. 6: Six Flags Over Texas

∎ No. 7: Hersheypark, Pennsylvania

∎ No. 8: Carowinds, North Carolina

∎ No. 9: Busch Gardens, Virginia

∎ No. 10: Busch Gardens, Florida

