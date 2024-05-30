Thrift store ministry offers help and reset to those in need: 'One heck of a blessing'

Delisa Jones, owner and founder of Second Chances Thrift Store ministry, stands recently at the counter of the ministry's Oklahoma City store at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd.

Customers are offered love, acceptance and a helping hand at a unique nonprofit in northwest Oklahoma City.

Delisa Jones said the idea behind her Second Chances Thrift Store ministry came from her own life and the second chance she was offered by the Lord and many people and organizations who believed in and supported her over the years.

Jones, 58, said she was trafficked at a young age, became addicted to drugs and went to prison for drug trafficking. She said she turned her life around after getting out of prison in 2009 through Hope Community Services, her church, Memorial Road Church of Christ and other programs.

Delisa Jones founded the Second Chances Thrift Store ministry at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd., the first of two stores.

Jones opened the thrift store as a way to help others also in need of second chances. The store in Oklahoma City at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd., opened several years ago and Jones said her church has since helped her open a second store, this time in Edmond, in fall 2023.

More: OKC nonprofit ensures that 'no kid sleeps on the floor' in their town

A unique ministry: Helping others with free clothes, shoes and wisdom

Jones said while both the Edmond store at 3431 S Boulevard and the Oklahoma City store accept donations and offer people a chance to shop for thrift store treasures, there is a big difference between the two enterprises.

For starters, “everything in the (OKC) store is for sale and everything in the store is free,” she said, pointing to the clothing, shoes and other items that filled the original store on a sunny weekday morning.

Delisa Jones, owner and founder of Second Chances Thrift Store ministry, greets a customer entering the ministry's Oklahoma City store at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd.

Jones explained that anyone coming out of prison or a sober living center is given three complimentary sets of clothing, shoes and hygiene kits. She said Second Chances partners with different agencies in the community who refer clients to the store, where she offers them tangible aid and wisdom from someone who has been in their shoes.

“We dress our community for free,” she said.

There’s a method to her ministry: Jones knows she can’t do it all alone. Along those lines, she said case managers from different agencies come to the store every Monday to see if there is anyone in need of community resources.

Delisa Jones, owner and founder of Second Chances Thrift Store ministry, looks for an item in the food pantry in the ministry's Oklahoma City store at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd.

The Second Chances ministry also has some faithful volunteers and the store is a place where people may serve court-ordered community service.

Jones acknowledges that everyday is different, but it works … and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s really God’s system, not mine,” she said.

Shoes are among the thrift store finds at the Second Chances Thrift Store at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd.

'She's one heck of a blessing'

Meanwhile, the store gives out sack lunches and often a hot meal to anyone in the community who needs it. Customers could smell chicken soup cooking on a stove one recent morning. Later, people dropped in for a bowl of soup, while others accepted hot dogs, chips and bottled water. Like a proud mom, Jones placed protein bars and a sweet in each bag as a treat for each person who grabbed one.

She greeted most of them by name, asking them how their day was going, what their new baby was doing or how they were doing on a new job.

As each one left, she told them, “I love you!”

Delisa Jones, owner and founder of Second Chances Thrift Store ministry, stands at the counter of the ministry's Oklahoma City store at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd.

Tyler Stevens and a man who went by the name of “Jason” said they have seen firsthand that Jones has a mother’s love for the people she encounters.

“She’s one heck of a blessing,” Jason said.

More: A food pantry for pets: OKC nonprofit delivers for beloved furry family members

Stevens agreed.

As he placed free bread, peanut butter and donuts on a table outside the store for afternoon passersby, Stevens said he was one of the people that was provided a tent when he was experiencing homelessness. The store regularly distributes free tents, tarp and sleeping bags to those sleeping on the streets.

Furniture and baby items are among items for sale at the Second Chances Thrift Store at 2605 N MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Stevens said Jones showed that she cared about him and he began volunteering to help at the store. These days, he works at the store several days a week, often anticipating Jones’ caring instincts when people in need pop in.

“She continues to love me where I’m at,“ he said.

Jones said with God’s help, she will continue helping people in need of second chances as long as she can.

“We give them things so they can feel loved,” Jones said. “Everyone needs love.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Second Chances Thrift Store ministry offers clothing, food, blessings