'Barefoot Dreams dupe': Target shoppers are obsessed with this super-soft $25 throw

If you're part-feline (like me), then you're on a never-ending quest for the comfiest spot in the house. Well, Target shoppers seem to have found the purrfect blanket that can transform any area into snuggle central. The roomy, irresistible Cozy Knit throw has the fans going wild, and it's just $25. We're talking Barefoot Dreams–level luxury here, folks, without the hefty price tag. Catnap, anyone?

Target Threshold Cozy Knit Throw Blanket Shoppers can't seem to get enough of this 60-by-50-inch cozy knitted throw. It's incredibly snuggly — and machine-washable. Available in seven soft, pretty colors like cream, light blue and blush (pictured). $25 at Target

Target's megapopular Threshold line is known for its classic, stylish home goods at an affordable price point, but this "MUST-buy!" 60-by-50-inch knitted midweight blanket is a true standout. It's absolutely wowing shoppers with its luxury-level cozy factor.

"Barefoot Dreams dupe!" exclaimed one five-star reviewer. But at a hundred bucks less! "This blanket is so dang soft! It’s quickly become a favorite around our house. It looks cute draped over the couch or even in a basket. Definitely need to purchase more to have them throughout the house!"

You could pay triple-digits — or you can nab this cozy throw for $25 at Target. (Photo: Target)

"100% a Barefoot Dreams dupe," agreed another. "Very soft and beautiful for a fraction of the price."

"SO FREAKING SOFT. Yes, it’s a dupe," echoed another savvy shopper, who was grateful for the bargain.

The list of five-star reviewers sharing this sentiment goes on and on, including this one who said: "I even have Barefoot Dreams throws! Those are soft to start out but often don't retain their softness in the wash." The happy shopper has since purchased six Cozy Knit throws (so far): "They look cozy with a bit of a sleek modern vibe. And they feel divine on the skin!!! ... Other retailers' quality is dropping but in my humble opinion, Target's quality is going up, especially in the home department area."

You may be thinking, Winter's nearly over, do I really need this? You do, shoppers say. The just-right weight of the poly-nylon blend makes it the one to reach for through every season. "So soft and cozy but not too thick," wrote a fan. "It is the perfect year-round blanket!"

Said another: "Loved the softness and warmth of it without making you hot. I would buy a hundred."

Luckily, if you do buy a hundred, there are lots of styles to pick from... In addition to the seven great solid hues for just $25, we're wild about the tastefully executed cheetah and zebra prints and the subtle striped designs for just five dollars more. Which ones are your faves?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.