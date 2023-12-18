Three Wisconsin winter solstice hikes to celebrate the dark and the promise of sunlight to come

The temperatures are dropping, the sun's rays are feeble and the nights seem to stretch on forever. It might feel like the worst time to get outside.

But maybe it's time to change that attitude.

The winter solstice, which is the shortest day and longest night in the Northern Hemisphere and marks the beginning of winter, happens this year on Thursday. People across the world have observed the event for thousands of years, celebrating the slow return of sunlight as a time of renewal and new beginnings.

If you feel like celebrating by spending some contemplative time in nature, we've rounded up a few winter solstice hikes across Wisconsin. (Some of them even come with post-hike hot chocolate.)

Ice Age Trail Springfield Hill Segment, Dane County

The Dane County chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance is hosting a winter solstice hike Thursday at 6 p.m. on the trail's Springfield Hill Segment, a 1.6 mile loop through the 198-acre Springfield Hill Natural Resource Area.

Those walking the loop will be treated to the expansive views from atop Springfield Hill, one of the highest points in the area. (You'll also be walking on part of the country's newest National Park Service site, as the Ice Age Trail became part of the national parks system in early December.)

More: When will the days (finally) start getting longer again in Wisconsin?

More: Ice Age Trail becomes part of the National Parks Service, opening the door to more resources

Bring a headlamp or flashlight, and dress for the weather, and note that there are no bathrooms on site. Free hot chocolate will be provided after the hike.

Parking for the Springfield Hill Segment is located off of Ballweg Road in Dane.

Eco-Justice Center, Racine

Racine's Eco-Justice Center is hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Guided luminary hikes will take off from the front lawn of the farmhouse at 6:45 and 7:30 p.m., including a candlelight passing and winter intentions meditation at the beginning of each hike. Attendees can also learn about Wisconsin's winter birds and take part in other activities as part of the celebration.

It's free, with a suggested donation of $5.

Crossroads at Big Creek, Sturgeon Bay

If you've got time to make the trek up to Door County around the solstice, Crossroads at Big Creek — a nature preserve in Sturgeon Bay — is hosting a winter solstice luminary hike Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., celebrating the very first day with more sunlight.

After taking a luminary-lit walk on one of the preserve's trails, enjoy a campfire and a cup of hot chocolate. Meet for the hike at the Collins Learning Center, 2041 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay.

Madeline Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin. Contact her at 920-996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com.

Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at jsonline.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Dr, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 3 winter solstice hikes you can do in Wisconsin