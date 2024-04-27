Three Shore towns top list of state's most idyllic from World Atlas

If you're looking for a small town with a lot of charm, the best of the best in New Jersey are located right at the Jersey Shore.

That's according to the folks at WorldAtlas.com, which ranked the 6 Most Idyllic Small Towns In New Jersey.

World Atlas says that New Jersey's small towns are of great historic and cultural significace.

"Each town enriches visitors' experiences with distinct stories and settings, making them essential stops for anyone exploring the Garden State," the site says. "New Jersey is home to idyllic small towns that offer a quaint, peaceful respite from the bustling city life, enhancing its appeal. These six should be at the top of your wishlist."

Idyllic towns at the Shore

Half of the towns on World Atlas' list are at the Shore − Red Bank, Spring Lake and Ocean Grove.

Here's what the site had to say about each of them:

Spring Lake: "Known for its Victorian homes and tree-lined streets, Spring Lake is often referred to as the 'Jewel of the Jersey Shore.' It was established in the late 19th century as a summer getaway for well-to-do families from Philadelphia and New York City, attracted by its natural springs and beachfront. The town is named after the clear spring-fed lake located at its center.

"Spring Lake Beach is among the most beautiful along the New Jersey coastline, known for its fine sand and clear waters. It is a perfect spot for swimming, sunbathing, and leisurely walks along the water's edge. St. Catharine Church is a place of worship and a local landmark, with its impressive Italian Renaissance architecture and stunning stained glass windows — a quiet place for reflection and admiration. Divine Park surrounds the town's lake and has a scenic walking trail that encircles the water. The park is for picnics, bird watching, and enjoying lake views."

Red Bank: "Initially inhabited by the Lenape Native Americans and later settled by Europeans in the 17th century, Red Bank was named for the red soil along the riverbank. By the 19th century, it had become a prominent transportation hub, facilitated by the steamboat traffic along the Navesink River.

"The Count Basie (Center for the Arts), a historic venue named after the famed jazz musician and Red Bank native, Count Basie, has a program of live performances ranging from concerts to plays and comedy shows. Marine Park, located directly on the Navesink River, is for boating, fishing, picnicking, and a relaxing day out. Riverside Gardens Park, another beautiful green space along the river, hosts various community events and concerts, especially in the summer months, and is a peaceful environment for walking and enjoying the outdoors."

Red Bank also recently was named one of the top 15 places to retire in New Jersey, this time by Insider Monkey.

Ocean Grove: "Founded in 1869 by a group of Methodist clergymen, Ocean Grove was established as a permanent camp meeting site dedicated to spiritual renewal and retreat. The community's layout and architecture were carefully planned to reflect its religious foundation.

"Ocean Grove Beach is a quieter alternative to the often busier shores found elsewhere along the New Jersey coastline. It is perfect for those looking to enjoy swimming and sunbathing. The Great Auditorium is a must-visit, with its impressive architecture and superior acoustics, hosting various musical performances, religious services, and community events throughout the summer. Exploring Tent City is another unique experience, where visitors can see the quaint and colorful tent homes that line the paths around the Great Auditorium. Visitors can learn about the community’s historic camp meeting culture here."

The other three towns to make World Atlas' list are Princeton, Lambertville and Cape May.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: World Atlas names Red Bank, Ocean Grove, Spring Lake NJ's most idyllic