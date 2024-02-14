Three Multimillion Dollar Homes on a Cliff Appear at Risk of Falling Into the Ocean

Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In real estate you pay for panorama, but it’s not always in cash. In Dana Point, California, three multimillion dollar homes perched on the edge of a bluff—which has significantly withered following back-to-back rainstorms—show just how steep the price can really be.

Located on the appropriately named Scenic Drive, the homes drew attention on X, formerly Twitter, this week after a user shared a clip from a local ABC broadcast about the properties, which are reported to cost multiple millions. “Over the weekend we had a huge landslide next to three large homes on Scenic Drive,” the on-air reporter shared. “Basically, they’re just three estate-style homes right on the bluff just outside of Dana Point and the harbor, and you can see how much of the hillside gave way.”

Though images of the multimillion dollar homes on the cliff look dangerous, all of the properties are safe for now, reported KCAL News, a CBS affiliate in Los Angeles. “The house is fine, it is not threatened, and it will not be red-tagged,” Dr. Lewis Bruggeman, who owns one of the homes, told the station. Dana Point’s mayor, Mike Killebrew, added that a geotechnical engineer and building inspector visited the site and found no immediate cause for concern. “Currently, the city has confirmed there is no imminent threat to the home,” he said.

Though the properties remain out of harm’s way, the occurrence opens up wider discussion on the impact of severe weather and real estate. Zac Sperow, a realtor based in Napa and Solano County, California, previously told AD that wildfires and other climate disasters are making it harder to insure high-end properties in his markets. Realtors in other cities prone to climate challenges, like those near coasts, shared similar experiences.

As the LA Times reported, landslides are of particular concern in Orange County, where these three multimillion dollar homes on the cliff are located. Landslides along the bluffs in San Clemente—also in Orange County—prompted the closure of numerous hiking trails over the weekend, and historic events have seen homes lost to these disasters before. In Bluebird Canyon, for example, a landslide destroyed over 20 homes in 1978, then another 17 nearly 30 years later in 2005.

