THREE FORKS HISTORY: Summer Santa helped children keep cool

Jun. 15—Frank Reed, an early oilman and attorney, was born in Chicago into poor circumstances and had to work even as a young child. One of his earliest jobs was selling newspapers on a street corner in his home city. He remembered the summer heat baking his bare feet on the concrete sidewalk.

Occasionally the firemen would open a hydrant and let the water run down the curb for children to cool off in. Reed would set aside his sack of newspapers and lay down in the street, letting the water flow over him. He also fondly recalled joining other children in following the city's sprinkler carts putting water on the streets to keep the dust down.

Reed longed to learn how to swim, but it was an ambition he never realized. He was always working to help his family and to eventually become a lawyer. After he married his wife Isabelle, the couple moved to Wewoka, Indian Territory in 1905. Besides practicing law, he also speculated in land development. After oil was discovered on some of his tracts, the Reeds became wealthy. They moved to Tulsa in 1917.

Frank and Isabelle were involved in the civic life in Tulsa. He joined the Country Club and the Kiwanis. It was at a Kiwanis meeting that he heard a talk given by the Parks Board President who was promoting the idea of adding wading pools to Tulsa parks. Remembering his childhood on hot Chicago streets, the idea inspired Reed.

He and Isabelle helped to create a foundation with the purpose of building wading pools in parks not just in Tulsa, but all over the region. He completed the first pool in 1921 in Locust Park near downtown Tulsa. The Reeds built over 50 more in city parks across Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

The only requisites to receive a wading pool were that they be limited to children under the age of twelve and they be maintained by the cities that received them. Frank Reed so enjoyed seeing the children's delight in the refreshing water that he usually attended the grand opening of each wading pool.

He personally served ice cream cones to every child who attended the opening. For the wading pool in Muskogee, 6,000 children came to the opening event. Reed served 440 gallons of ice cream that day. Passing out those cones earned him the nickname "Summer Santa."

The Reeds paid for wading pools for the remainder of their lives. He passed away in 1931 and she in 1951. Today, none of the wading pools they built in Oklahoma still exist. They were deemed unhealthy and state law required they be closed or converted to splash pads.

