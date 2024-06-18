Three-day Bottoms Up Barware Show this week in Lancaster features dozens of events

LANCASTER — Are you ready to turn back the clock for a new experience this week?

Fairfield County is home to the nation's first show to celebrate mid-century barware culture from the 1950s-1960s. Gay Fad Studios is partnering with Visit Fairfield County to host Bottoms Up Barware Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This three-day event will take place throughout six blocks of Downtown Lancaster (Columbus - High & Chestnut - Mulberry) featuring 50 events, 30 classes, 35 downtown businesses, 10 presentations, DACO Fashion Gala, Great Race Car Show, MCM Home Tour and a Mid Century Vendor Show held at the Masonic Lodge on S. High St.

Sparked by the revival of Gay Fad Studios and growing interest in midcentury barware, this event provides a real experience from Ohio’s Glass Town, according to the website.

There will be free shuttle transportation provided by Fun Bus on a predetermined route on Friday and Saturday, according to the brochure.

Events planned include:

VIP Vendor Show Preview and Cocktail Party, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Masonic Lodge #57, 224 S. High St., for a cost of $50.

Mid-Century Barware Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Masonic Lodge #57, 224 S. High St., with tickets $7 to $12.

The DACO Fashion Gala from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St. Tickers are $125 for general and $175 for VIP.

Cocktail Party and Glass Demonstration with Jonathan Capps, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ohio Glass Museum. Tickets are $60.

Home Tour and Cocktail Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at 1401 George Road N.E. for $60 a ticket.

Here are some of the events planned at local businesses:

Food Trucks, Brunch, Beer: Double Edge Brewing Co., 156 W. Chestnut Street from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate an Anchor Hocking Fire King-themed weekend with a new beer release, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks.

Tiki Takeover with Polynesian Cuisine: O'Huids Gaelic Pub, 167 W. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. O'Huids undergoes a transformation from Irish pub to a vibrant Tiki Var for the weekend courtesy of Shipwrek Shirley's.

Mid-Century Modern-Inspired Drinks: L-City Coffee+, 123 N. Broad St., from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mid-Century Cocktails and Desserts: Provisions Bakery & Deli, 135 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Mocktails and Made-from-Scratch menu: Triple P's, 117 S. Columbus St., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kalua Pork & Old Fashioned Cocktails: Bob's Backyard Barbecue, 157 W. Main Street, from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Comfort Foods & Retro Rum: JB's Downtown Grill, 111 N. Columbus St., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

This is just a handful of the many events that are planned. For more information see:

Event Landing Page: https://gayfadstudios.com/bottomsup/

Event Schedule & Tickets are Live: https://visitfairfieldcounty.org/bottoms-up/

