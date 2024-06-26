Thrasher's in Ocean City wins our french fry poll: Here's why customers love it

You voted. Now, the results are in.

Thrasher's French Fries, with its flagship location at 401 South Atlantic Ave. #1 on the historic Ocean City, Maryland, Boardwalk, has been crowned the winner of DelmarvaNow's french fry poll after receiving a whopping 90.46% of votes.

The final results are:

Thrasher's French Fries, Ocean City, 90.46% Alaska Stand, Ocean City, 3.74% Bull on the Beach, Ocean City, 2.32% Evolution Public House, Salisbury, 2.06% Burger Bros, Salisbury, 1.46%

Fans say Thrasher's french fries are traditional boardwalk fries

Cadence Morgan and Adam Rouse eat their Thrasher's French Fries Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

When it comes to Thrasher's french fries, it's all about tradition.

"I've been eating these things for 50 years," Jan McKinney of Berlin, Md., said of Thrasher's iconic fries.

The only time McKinney said she comes to the Boardwalk is to get a bucket of fries.

Like McKinney, beachgoer Cadence Morgan can't pass up a bucket of crispy, golden fries. Plus, she said, they're gluten free.

"I have Celiac disease, so it's really the only option for me," said Morgan. "They're good and they're allergy friendly."

Morgan, who hails from the Philadelphia, Pa., area, would describe Thrasher's french fries as traditional boardwalk fries.

Beachgoer Adam Rouse agrees. "They're nice, greasy fries," he added with a laugh.

Meet Thrasher's 'Lord of the Fries,' a 48-year veteran

Idaho potatoes at Thrasher's French Fries Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 401 S Atlantic Ave #1 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Thrasher's Manager Les Morris is proud of the business's longevity.

Morris, fittingly nicknamed "Lord of the Fries," has been working at Thrasher's for 48 years.

"We started (the business) in 1929. Ocean City was nothing in 1929," he said. "Thrasher's is just one of those businesses here on the Boardwalk that has built up a clientele. Generation after generation of people bring their kids (to Thrasher's)."

An unspoken rule: Don't ask for ketchup on the side of Thrasher's fries

Adam Rouse adds salt to his fries at Thrasher's French Fries Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 401 S Atlantic Ave #1 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Thrasher's famous, fan-favorite french fries are made with fresh Idaho potatoes — 800 boxes of which are shipped to Thrasher's on a weekly basis — and 100% peanut oil.

"We buy the best potatoes. And to me, peanut oil is the best. It's consistent; same quality over and over again," Morris said.

Returning customers know not to ask for ketchup on the side, and advise others in line about the unspoken rule: Thrasher's french fries are served solely with salt and vinegar.

According to Morris, Thrasher's fries are legendary, so much so that he's had customers claim that they can smell the fries on their drive across the bridge into Ocean City.

