Thousands of visitors will flock to Coshocton this summer for festivals and concerts

COSHOCTON − Tourism is big business for Coshocton County and a host of summer events − some longstanding traditions and others new − are slated to bring in visitors from outside the area while providing entertainment for local residents too.

A 2021 economic report from the Ohio Department of Development, the last year statistics are available, reported an average of 490,000 visitors to Coshocton County related to $49 million in visitor spending and 752 jobs supported by tourism. Generated state and local taxes are about $4.1 million annually. The average spent on a day trip is $151 a person with overnight stays upping it to $382 a person.

Mindy Brems, executive director of the Coshocton Visitors Bureau, reported seeing tourists from all 88 Ohio counties and all 50 states in 2023 with sales at the Coshocton Supply Co., operated by the agency, up about 5% from 2022. The shop has locally-made items and serves as a way for the CVB to better engage with the public, Brems noted.

"We can really get good information from the people who come into the store. We can find out where they came from, how they heard about us, if they've been here before and what else they're planning to do," she said. "A lot of them come in and say 'We've always driven by Roscoe Village and wanted to see what it's all about.' Then when we tell them all the other things available to do, they plan another trip back."

Bad Animals, a tribute act to Heart, kicked off the 2023 Coshocton Summer Concert Series. The series returns for a third year with tribute acts to Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, Chicago and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

She said they saw a big spike in visitors following the COVID-19 pandemic with people itching to get out and about again. While numbers are plateauing from that, Brems said tourism still remains one of the top industries in Coshocton County with summer being the biggest time.

"I heard predictions of going back to 2019 levels at some point, but I don't think that's going to happen for us, because we're staying so high by comparison," Brems said.

Brems said lodging tax was up about 20% for the first quarter of the year from last year. She credits this to many people in larger cities just wanting to get somewhere different. Along with hotels, Coshocton also boasts plenty of camping sites and Airbnb's adding to accommodations.

"A lot of people who live in cities are looking for small town, country, relaxing experiences. They're finding cabins, hotels and things in Coshocton County. They're doing the wine trail and enjoying things we have here that's a little less frantic than other areas you could visit," Brems said. "We meet people from the Columbus and Cleveland area who come down several times a year, because they love the shops, they love the restaurants, they come for the events. This is kind of their go-to get out of town place. They love it here and continue to come back."

Along with permanent elements like Roscoe Village and the Three Rivers Wine Trail, various festivals and special attractions make for big boosts. This summer ranges from the longstanding Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival to the new Coshocton Dog Fest. Music ranges from the third year of concerts on the Coshocton Court Square to the Rock Coshocton Motor and Music Festival at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds.

The Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival is a longstanding event that brings in many people from all over every year and usually serves as a kick-off to the summer events season. This year's event will take place June 6-8 at the fairgrounds

Major summer festivals and events

● Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival from June 6 to 8 at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds, 707 Kenilworth Ave. Event to feature hot air balloons flying across the countryside, tethered balloon rides, food vendors, kiddie rides, craft booths, live music, fireworks, balloon night glow and more. Free admission and parking.

● Corvettes in Roscoe Cruise In by Classic Glass Corvette Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9 in Historic Roscoe Village. Free admission. Entry fee of $10 per car. Music by the Spikeman.

● Summer Kick-Off Block Party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 15 in Roscoe Village. There will be street vendors, the Coshocton County Animal Shelter will bring animals from 2 to 4 p.m., a bike parade is at noon, a hotdog eating contest will be at 2:30 p.m. at Huck's Tavern, Lennon will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Roscoe Barbecue Co. and the Three Rivers Trio will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Warehouse Steak 'n Stein, among other activities throughout the day.

● The Coshocton Pride Festival will be from 3 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the Coshocton Court Square. It will feature, live music, art, face painting, vendors and more.

The Corvettes in Roscoe Cruise-in is a long running event that features Corvettes from enthusiasts across Ohio and beyond. It's June 9 in Roscoe Village.

● Our Town Coshocton the City of Coshocton will present the third annual summer concert series on the Coshocton Court Square. Invincible, a tribute to Pat Benatar, is at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Adrenalize, a tribute to Def Leppard, is at 7:30 p.m. July 20. Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago, will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Sothern Accents, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is at 3 p.m. Sept. 8.

● Blue Star Mothers will have its fourth annual car and bike show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds. Registration is $10 per vehicle with dash plaques to the first 50 vehicles. There will be trophies, vendors, raffles, food trucks, music and more.

● Rock Coshocton Motor and Music Festival is July 26 to 28 at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds. Tickets for the weekend are $80 and are available online. The headliner Friday will be Whitey Morgan and the 78's and Saturday will be capped by Blackberry Smoke. Sunday will be a car and bike show with more music.

● The seventh annual Coshocton Sunflower Festival is Aug. 9 to 11 at Coshocton KOA Campground, 24688 County Road 10. There will be early and late festival days as well. There will be more than 50 varieties of sunflowers attendees can take pictures with and pick. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, craft vendors, live music and more.

● The first Coshocton Dog Fest is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Lake Park, 23253 Ohio 83. Admission is free. Performing demonstrations at the event will be Ultimate Air Dogs dock diving and Performance Dogs of Ohio with a variety of tricks. There will also be a lure course dogs can attempt, vendors with dog related items and a cooling tent staffed by local veterinarians.

● The second annual Roscoe Food Truck Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in Historic Roscoe Village. Admission is free. Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency will run a shuttle between Roscoe Village and Lake Park for the Dog Fest. Food trucks in attendance are to be announced. There will also be craft vendors, youth activities and live music.

● The first Power-House Cruise-In on Main will be 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 24 on the Coshocton Court Square. There will be vendors, food trucks and a car show. A light show on the Coshocton County Courthouse is from 8 to 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the holiday illumination project for the courthouse.

