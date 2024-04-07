Thousands of foodies attend 2024 Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Feast your eyes on this: Nearly 90 food trucks hungry for business filled the old Myrtle Square Mall parking lot for the seventh annual Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival.

This year, South Carolina’s largest event of its kind moved to the newer, bigger location, and thousands of people eager to try out the variety of flavors at their fingertips.



The festival also featured live music and craft vendors.



News 13 was at the event speaking with food truck owners, many of which are returning participants.



“I’m looking forward to seeing people that we met last year,” said Kaylea Holt owner of Holt Grill & Co. and Lincoln’s Brews. “And also I’m looking forward to having our new truck here this year.”

Also sharing in the excitement were mother and daughter owners of Little Latin Kitchen, Reina Flores and Anier Colon-Flores, who were back for a second year.



Reina said their empanandas were especially popular.

“Business has been great, but I think one of the most enjoyable things for us is being one of the only Puerto Rican food trucks in the area,” Anier Colon-Flores said. “We have enjoyed people just trying our culture and our traditions, and that’s been really special for us.”

The festival runs through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For online ticket sales, a map and full list of vendors click here.

