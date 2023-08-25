Thousands expected to attend Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Thousands are expected to attend Shrewsbury Folk Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

The festival, which was kicking off on Friday, is at the West Mids Showground in Shrewsbury and will see Billy Bragg take to the stage.

It will be manned by 500 volunteers, while the main stage crowd has a capacity of "thousands and thousands".

"A lot of the traders say it's the best, busiest, most vibrant weekend," Jo Cunningham said.

Ms Cunningham, the festival's PR Director, said they had many returning guests, some of whom had even moved to Shrewsbury after attending the festival "because they fell in love with it".

With victors from all over the world, Ms Cunningham said they make the most of showing off the town, with a bus into the centre put on over the weekend.

Visitors come from all around the world to hear their favourite artists play

Ms Cunningham said the festival also arranged for dancers and musicians to perform in local pubs.

Other headliners include recently-formed collection of musicians Bagas Fallyon, folk rock and punk group Oysterband and singer Katie Spencer.

As well as music, there are yoga classes, dance tents and workshops.

"It is incredible how far the festival reputation has spread," Ms Cunningham said.

